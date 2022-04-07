Judge rules on latest round of money fight between businessman and ex-wife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Judge rules on latest round of money fight between businessman and ex-wife

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 5.05pm
A Screwfix store, a Kingfisher company.
The ex-wife of a millionaire businessman whose family founded the Screwfix chain has lost a High Court argument over company shares – but has been awarded more than £1 million to cover the cost of bringing up their children.

James Goddard-Watts and former wife Julia, who divorced in 2010, have been involved in long-running row over money.

A judge has now ruled on the latest round of that fight.

Sir Jonathan Cohen had considered arguments at a private hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London earlier this year.

Judges were told Mr and Mrs Goddard-Watts, who are both in their 50s, had reached an agreement in 2010 after the end of their 13-year marriage.

Mr Goddard-Watts had agreed that Mrs Goddard-Watts should get a house worth £3.25 million and a £4 million lump sum.

She subsequently complained that he had not revealed the full extent of his wealth.

A judge then concluded that Mr Goddard-Watts had “given a false presentation” when making the 2010 agreement, and in 2016 he was told to hand Mrs Goddard-Watts more than £6 million.

Mrs Goddard-Watts returned to court again in 2018 and made further complaints.

Sir Jonathan has outlined details of his conclusion about those complaints in a ruling published online.

He said one issue centred on “the value and realisation” of Mr Goddard-Watts’ shares in a company he did not name.

He said Mrs Goddard-Watts had claimed that, if she had known the “full picture and prospects” of the company, she might have “insisted that she receive some of (Mr Goddard-Watts’) shareholding in the company as part of the settlement”.

But the judge said he rejected that argument for a “number of reasons”.

“She never sought shares in the company at any stage when negotiations were taking place in 2009/10,” said Sir Jonathan.

“The relationship between (them) was so bad that it is inconceivable that a court would have contemplated such a situation.

“(Her) involvement in the business had been negligible.

“There is no prospect that (Mr Goddard-Watts) would have agreed it.”

The judge went on: “In short, I regard this argument as a rewriting of history. It would never have been in (her) contemplation to seek an interest and nor would it ever have been awarded.”

Sir Jonathan said Mrs Goddard-Watts had also complained that Mr Goddard-Watts had not given “full and frank disclosure until the very last moment before the trial started” during the latest stage of proceedings.

He did not criticise Mr Goddard-Watts and said: “I do not find (his) disclosure in this round of proceedings to have been significantly deficient or material to the outcome.”

Sir Jonathan awarded Mrs Goddard-Watts another £1.1 million to cover money she had spent on the care and upbringing of the couple’s two children, who are now adults.

He said the “burden” of the children’s care and upbringing had fallen on her following the end of the marriage – and concluded that she needed more money.

“It cannot have been in the contemplation of either party that the whole of the burden of the children’s care and upbringing should have fallen on (her) from 2010,” said the judge.

“As a result of the disagreement between the parents, all the emotional and physical parenting has fallen on (her).

“I take that into account in my approach to needs.”

He said he considered that an award of £1.1m produced a fair outcome in “all the circumstances of the case”.

