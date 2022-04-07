Zookeepers share ‘magical moment’ rare baby kangaroo emerges from mother’s pouch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Zookeepers share ‘magical moment’ rare baby kangaroo emerges from mother’s pouch

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 6.27pm
A dusky pademelon joey peeks out of its mother’s pouch for the first time at Chester Zoo (Chester Zoo/PA)

Zookeepers have shared the “magical moment” an endangered baby kangaroo emerged from its mother’s pouch for the first time.

The baby dusky pademelon, born at Chester Zoo in Cheshire, was just the size of a jelly bean when it was born and has been growing inside its mother’s pouch for the last six months.

When fully grown the small marsupial will be around 2ft tall, which has led to the species being given the nickname miniature kangaroo.

“Seeing the magical moment her new arrival took its first peek out of the pouch has brought us a huge amount of joy,” said zookeeper Megan Carpenter.

“When a dusky pademelon joey is first born it’s only about the size of a jelly bean and so it stays in the safety of mum’s pouch, where it receives all of the nourishment it needs to grow and develop.

“It was at the point that we noticed mum, Styx, was slowly gaining weight that we began to monitor her behaviour and feeding patterns extra closely, and we were hopeful that she was rearing a baby.

A dusky pademelon joey peeks out of its mother’s pouch for the first time (Chester Zoo/PA)

“It’ll be a few weeks until the new baby fully emerges and is hopping around and exploring all by itself – that’s when we’ll be able to determine if it’s male or female and give it a fitting name.”

The name pademelon is a native Australian term for “small kangaroos of the forest” and the species is nocturnal, meaning pademelons rest during the day and search for food at night.

The decline of dusky pademelons, also referred to as dusky wallabies, has mostly gone under the radar as little is known about the species that is only found in the wild in the forests of New Guinea and some smaller nearby islands in Indonesia.

When fully grown the small marsupial will be around 2ft tall which has led to the species being given the nickname miniature kangaroo (Chester Zoo/PA)

The population has declined by 30% in the last two decades as a result of trapping, hunting and deforestation to make way for rice farming and logging.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has officially listed the species as vulnerable to extinction and has recommended close monitoring of the remaining wild population to ensure its long-term survival on New Guinea.

Chester Zoo is currently one of just four zoos in the UK zoo caring for dusky pademelons and only 56 live in zoos across the whole of Europe.

The new information and scientific observations gathered by the zoo will help better inform future conservation action in the wild and bring attention to the highly threatened species.

