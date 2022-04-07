Returnal named best game at Bafta Games Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Returnal named best game at Bafta Games Awards

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 9.55pm
A screenshot from the PlayStation game Returnal (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
A screenshot from the PlayStation game Returnal (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

PlayStation exclusive Returnal, a shooter game about an astronaut trapped in a time loop on an alien planet, has been named best game at the Bafta Games Awards.

It was the biggest winner on the night – picking up four awards in total as it also scooped the audio achievement, music and performer in a leading role prizes.

Puzzle game Unpacking, where players must unpack boxes and neatly fit them in the space around a new virtual home, was the other major winner at the event as it won the EE game of the year award – the only prize voted for by the public.

It also took home the award for best narrative.

Elsewhere, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, the latest game in the long-running popular series, picked up the animated and technical achievement awards.

Online platform game It Takes Two also scored two wins, in the multiplayer and original property categories.

The newest instalment in the Forza racing series, Forza Horizon 5, was named best British game, while space exploration game No Man’s Sky – first released in 2016 – was named the best evolving game.

There were also wins for The Artful Escape in the artistic achievement category, Chicory: A Colourful Tale in the family category and Before Your Eyes, which won the game beyond entertainment award.

Reacting to Unpacking’s win in the public vote for EE game of the year, Dr Jo Twist, chair of the Bafta Games Committee which decided on the category nominees, said: “For the second year running we have been able to hear directly from the public through their votes for the EE game of the year award, and so a massive congratulations to Unpacking for getting their seal of approval.

“In a hugely growing industry, we are delighted to honour and recognise the best of the games industry’s talent and we’re pleased to livestream these prestigious awards so fans around the world can tune in from wherever they are.”

