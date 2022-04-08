Day two of 86th Masters sees Tiger Woods face his biggest test to date

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Day two of 86th Masters sees Tiger Woods face his biggest test to date

By Press Association
April 8 2022, 2.47am
Tiger Woods faced the biggest test to date of his improbable comeback on day two of the 86th Masters (Jae C. Hong/AP)

Tiger Woods faced the biggest test to date of his improbable comeback on day two of the 86th Masters at Augusta National.

In his first top-level event since almost losing his right leg following an horrific car crash last February, Woods went into Friday’s second round just four shots off the lead held by South Korea’s Sungjae Im.

And while that was undoubtedly impressive, it remained to be seen if the 46-year-old could cope with back-to-back rounds on an undulating course playing longer than ever due to the soft conditions.

“People have no idea how hard it’s been,” Woods said of his recovery. “My team does. They’ve worked with me every single day.

“To see where I’ve been, to get from there to here, it was no easy task.”

Quote of the day

Tiger Woods reveals his chilly recovery plans following his opening 71.

Shot of the day

Harold Varner III produced a stunning approach from the pine straw on the 13th to set up a tap-in eagle.

Worst shot of the day

Mackenzie Hughes suffered a dreaded shank on the par-five 15th.

Tweet of the day

Hughes at least sees the funny side of his shank (above).

Round of the day

Sungjae Im makes an ideal start in his bid to go one better than his runners-up finish in 2020.

Statistic of the day

Leading statistician Justin Ray highlights another slow start for Rory McIlroy.

Easiest hole

The par-five eighth played as the easiest hole, with 37 birdies and just five bogeys – including one from Tiger Woods – resulting in a scoring average of 4.644.

Toughest hole

The lengthened par-four 11th unsurprisingly was the hardest with a scoring average of 4.456. Only three players made birdie and there were four double bogeys and three triples.

Weather forecast

Morning sunshine, then mostly cloudy, windy and cooler. Slight chance for a brief shower.
Low: 46F High: 66F
Winds: W-SW 15-18mph, gusts of 25-30 mph

Key tee times (all BST)

1439 Marc Leishman, Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im
1757 Danny Willett, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch
1841 Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann

