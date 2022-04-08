Missing divers in Malaysia surfaced before drifting apart, survivor says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Missing divers in Malaysia surfaced before drifting apart, survivor says

By Press Association
April 8 2022, 9.17am
The search and rescue operation for four foreign divers off the coast of Johor’s Mersing in Malaysia (Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency/AP)
The search for three Europeans, including two teenagers, who disappeared while diving off a southern Malaysian island has resumed for a third day.

Authorities said they hope to find them alive after Norwegian diving instructor Kristine Grodem was rescued on Thursday.

She said the four surfaced safely on Wednesday afternoon but drifted away from the boat and were separated by a strong current.

The group was diving in water about 50 feet deep at an island off the town of Mersing in the southern Johor state.

The search and rescue operation
The missing divers are hoped to still be alive (Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency/AP)

Ms Grodem, 35, was rescued by a tugboat about 22 miles from the dive site.

The missing divers are Alexia Alexandra Molina, 18, from France, Adrian Peter Chesters, 46, from Britain, and his Dutch son, Nathen Renze Chesters, 14.

Authorities have deployed two planes, 18 boats and about 90 personnel, including rescue divers, as they expanded the search area.

Maritime officials said Ms Grodem was providing dive training for the other three, who were seeking to obtain advanced diving licenses.

“Based on her account, the three others managed to surface. With their equipment, their full gear and their experience, we believe there is a strong chance of finding them alive,” district police chief Cyril Edward Nuing said on Thursday.

The boat’s skipper was detained for further investigation, while Johor’s state ruler suspended diving activities off Mersing.

There are five islands off the town that are popular dive spots for local residents and tourists.

Malaysia’s borders reopened to foreigners on April 1 after being closed for more than two years during the Covid-19 pandemic.

