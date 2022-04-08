EU imposes sanctions on Vladimir Putin’s daughters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

EU imposes sanctions on Vladimir Putin’s daughters

By Press Association
April 8 2022, 10.15am Updated: April 8 2022, 11.17am
Vladimir Putin (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Vladimir Putin (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

The European Union has imposed sanctions on two adult daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of a new package of measures targeting Russia’s economy, businessmen and oligarchs, according to two officials.

The EU included Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova in an updated list of people facing an assets freeze and travel ban. The updated list of individuals and entities sanctioned has not been published yet.

The move from the European bloc follows a similar move two days earlier by the US.

The UK Foreign Office announced the same measures against Ms Tikhonova and Ms Vorontsova on Friday, as well as Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov’s daughter, Yekaterina Vinokurova.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s top diplomat, said: “These latest sanctions were adopted following the atrocities committed by Russian armed forces in Bucha and other places under Russian occupation.

“The aim of our sanctions is to stop the reckless, inhuman and aggressive behaviour of the Russian troops and make clear to the decision makers in the Kremlin that their illegal aggression comes at a heavy cost.”

In addition to sanctions on individuals and members of their families, oligarchs and high-ranking Kremlin officials, the 27-nation bloc also formally approved an embargo on coal imports starting in August, as well as a full transaction ban on four key Russian banks representing 23% of market share in the country’s banking sector.

Vessels registered under the Russian flag are now prohibited to access EU ports, with an exception for agricultural and food products, humanitarian aid and energy.

These are the first EU sanctions to target Russia’s lucrative energy industry over its war in Ukraine. According to the European Council, imports of coal into the region are currently worth 8 billion euros (£6.6 billion) per year.

The EU has already started working on additional sanctions, including on oil imports.

EU officials said the impact of the bloc’s sanctions over the first four weeks shows that imports into the 27 nations from Russia dropped by 9% in terms of value, and over 20% in terms of volume.

Trade from the EU to Russia has fallen by three-quarters.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]