Convicted murderer who failed to return to open prison recaptured

By Press Association
April 8 2022, 1.31pm Updated: April 8 2022, 1.47pm
Convicted murderer Jason Mills has been found after absconding from an open prison (Joe Giddens/PA)
A convicted murderer who failed to return to prison on Wednesday has been found, police have confirmed.

Jason Mills, 49, was being held in HMP Leyhill near Thornbury in Gloucestershire.

He failed to return to the open facility after attending an appointment at Bridewell police station in Bristol city centre on Wednesday morning.

Avon and Somerset Police put out an appeal on Thursday to track him down but warned members of the public not to approach him.

The force confirmed on Friday that he had been arrested by British Transport Police close to Bristol Temple Meads, the city’s main train station.

Avon and Somerset Police thanked the public for sharing the appeal, saying: “The public’s support with our inquiries makes a significant difference.”

Mills is serving a life sentence after being convicted of murder in 2001.

