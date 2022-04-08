Macron confident as far-right rival Le Pen closes in ahead of presidential vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Macron confident as far-right rival Le Pen closes in ahead of presidential vote

By Press Association
April 8 2022, 1.35pm
A man walks past presidential campaign posters of french president Emmanuel Macron and centrist candidate for reelection and french far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen in Anglet, southwestern France, Wednesday, April 8, 2022. France’s first round of the presidential election takes place on April 10, with a presidential runoff on April 24 if no candidate wins outright. (AP Photo/Bob Edme)
A man walks past presidential campaign posters of french president Emmanuel Macron and centrist candidate for reelection and french far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen in Anglet, southwestern France, Wednesday, April 8, 2022. France’s first round of the presidential election takes place on April 10, with a presidential runoff on April 24 if no candidate wins outright. (AP Photo/Bob Edme)

French President Emmanuel Macron says he has no fear of losing the presidential election despite far-right rival Marine Le Pen narrowing the gap in opinion polls ahead of Sunday’s first-round vote.

“I have the spirit of conquest rather than the spirit of defeat,” Mr Macron said in an interview with RTL radio on the final day of campaigning, but added: “Nothing is ever a given.”

Ms Le Pen, running in her third presidential race, has consistently placed second behind Mr Macron in polls.

She appeared to have closed the gap even further, according to a BVA poll showing her just 3% behind Mr Macron’s 26%.

France Presidential Election
French President Emmanuel Macron (Ludovic Marin/AP)

Other polls have given a five to six-point difference between the two.

If the polls mirror election results, the pair would repeat the 2017 scenario, squaring off in a second round on April 24.

Mr Macron won the second round by a landslide five years ago.

Ms Le Pen has worked hard to take the edge off her National Rally party to make it more appealing to voters.

She has softened her image and made purchasing power the centrepiece of her campaign, but has not given up what she is best known for – stopping the “migratory submersion” and fighting radical Islamists.

France Presidential Election
Marine Le Pen at a food market in Narbonne (Joan Mateu Parra/AP)

“If Emmanuel Macron had enriched the country, excuse me, but we wouldn’t be talking about purchasing power,” she said at her final rally on Thursday evening in the town of Perpignan, whose far-right mayor is her former companion Louis Aliot.

Mr Macron cited his presidential duties, notably the war in Ukraine, to justify his absence during much of the campaign, which has been criticised by other candidates.

Turnout could be the deciding factor in the the election and could harm Ms Le Pen’s chances most because her base is composed of voters who tend to stay at home on election day.

In Perpignan, she sought to rally supporters including those mulling to cast their vote for novice far-right candidate Eric Zemmour, a former TV pundit whose bid for the presidency is based entirely on migration.

He stands in fourth place in the polls, behind far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon.

“I will give the country back to the French people,” Ms Le Pen said. “It will be up to the French people to decide who is worthy of becoming French.”

She also appealed to supporters to cast their ballots.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier