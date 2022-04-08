Fuel protests put police force under ‘real strain’ and cost over £1m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Fuel protests put police force under ‘real strain’ and cost over £1m

By Press Association
April 8 2022, 1.45pm Updated: April 8 2022, 1.47pm
Handout photo issued by Just Stop Oil of protesters who have blocked access to the Titan Truck Park in Grays, Essex, where they claim to have constructed a secret underground network of tunnels at the Navigator and Grays oil terminals. The protesters are demanding that the UK Government stops new oil and gas projects. Issue date: Saturday April 2, 2022. (Handout/PA)
Handout photo issued by Just Stop Oil of protesters who have blocked access to the Titan Truck Park in Grays, Essex, where they claim to have constructed a secret underground network of tunnels at the Navigator and Grays oil terminals. The protesters are demanding that the UK Government stops new oil and gas projects. Issue date: Saturday April 2, 2022. (Handout/PA)

Policing fuel protests over the last week has cost a UK force more than £1 million and put it under “real strain”.

A senior Essex Police officer has called for fuel companies to consider using private security to help officers “deal with these incidents quicker”.

The force said that to date, policing protests in Thurrock had cost Essex Police “in excess of £1 million”.

Activists from Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion have been blocking access to oil terminals, demanding that the Government stops new oil and gas projects.

Deputy Chief Constable Andy Prophet said Essex Police is working closely with fuel distribution companies and strongly encouraging them to reinforce their security plans at each site.

He said the “commitment” of officers “has allowed us to maintain a 24/7 presence in the area throughout the last week”.

“This has not eliminated the disruption but has kept it to a minimum,” he said. “Fuel transportation has continued and there is no need for any panic buying.

“This has put a real strain on the force.

“One of the things I’m focused on is what more the fuel companies can do to protect their infrastructure, perhaps using private security.

“If those measures are put in place, policing can deal with these incidents quicker and further reduce the disruption being caused.

“We know the people of Essex would prefer officers to be able to focus on the job of stopping crime and arresting criminals and to be perfectly honest, so do I.

“To be clear, we are not in any way anti-protest; there is a right to protest but there is no right to commit crime.”

Officers have made 270 arrests in connection with the protests since they began last Friday.

Overnight, police made two further arrests in the Thurrock district.

A further group of protesters arrived in London Road in Purfleet on Friday and police are in the process of making 65 additional arrests.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]