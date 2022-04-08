Motorist guilty of killing two-week-old by dangerous driving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Motorist guilty of killing two-week-old by dangerous driving

By Press Association
April 8 2022, 1.45pm
James Davis, 34, has been found guilty of causing the death of a newborn by dangerous driving (PA)
James Davis, 34, has been found guilty of causing the death of a newborn by dangerous driving (PA)

A hit-and-run driver who crashed into a pram, killing a two-week-old baby, has been convicted of causing death by dangerous driving.

Jurors at Wolverhampton Crown Court also found James Davis guilty of causing the death of Ciaran Morris by driving while uninsured.

Davis, who mounted the pavement in a BMW after colliding with another car, told his trial he blacked out and could not remember hitting Ciaran’s pram on High Street in Brownhills, near Walsall, on Easter Sunday last year.

The trial heard Davis, who had a teenage passenger, had been travelling at 67mph in a 30mph zone shortly before the fatal crash.

Ciaran Morris death
Flowers left at the scene on High Street, Brownhills, in tribute to Ciaran (Jacob King/PA)

Following the tragedy, the 35-year-old ran off and told a passer-by he “had killed a baby and was going down for a long time”.

Opening the case against Davis last week, prosecutor James Curtis QC said: “This case concerns the tragic killing of an 18-day-old child by an act of exceptionally bad and dangerous driving by this defendant, James Davis.

“He was driving a small BMW saloon in Brownhills, Walsall – it was in a shopping area, populated by shoppers and passers-by. Driving conditions were perfect.

“Suddenly he made a manoeuvre which was to prove fatal.

“First he drifted, veered, out of his side of the road, over the centre line, and struck a car which was coming in the opposite direction, on the correct side.

“This did major damage to both cars.

“From there, the BMW swerved in a curve, on the wrong side of the road, and on to the opposite pavement, where a couple were wheeling their new baby, called Ciaran Morris.

Ciaran Morris death
Ciaran Morris was killed in the crash (West Midlands Police/PA)

“The car crashed into the pushchair, the pram, before hitting the wall and inevitably stopping.

“It caused fatal injuries to the head and body of that little child, who died in hospital soon afterwards despite all attempts to save him.”

The prosecutor said of Davis: “He was fully fit, and he was clear-headed enough, the Crown say, to invent what we say is a false defence.

“The Crown say there is no medical excuse for this driving at all – that is fabrication.”

During his evidence, Davis accepted reaching 67mph in a 30mph area but said he was driving within the speed limit when the crash occurred.

He told the court: “The last thing I remember was going starry-eyed. I can’t remember any of it. It’s like everything went blank.”

Davis, of Croxtalls Avenue, Walsall, will be sentenced later on Friday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier