Nigel Bond retires from snooker after World Championship qualifying exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Nigel Bond retires from snooker after World Championship qualifying exit

By Press Association
April 8 2022, 4.27pm
Nigel Bond has announced his retirement from professional snooker (Richard Sellers/PA)
Nigel Bond has announced his retirement from professional snooker (Richard Sellers/PA)

Former World Championship finalist Nigel Bond has announced his retirement from professional snooker at at the age of 56.

Bond, who reached the Crucible final in 1995, dropped off the tour after losing in this year’s qualifying tournament to Lukas Kleckers on Thursday night.

Bond, who turned professional in 1989 and won the 1996 British Open, was the longest-serving player on the tour who did not have to rely on a wild card.

SNOOKER World
Nigel Bond reached the world snooker final in 1995 (Nigel Roddis/PA Archive)

Bond said: “Last night was not quite the ending I was hoping for. After 33 years of being a professional, today is a sad day as snooker has been my life.

“At 56, my time as a main tour professional is at an end and I have no intention of playing Q School.”

Bond will continue as a coach and intends to play in next month’s World Seniors Championship, an event he won in 2012.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier