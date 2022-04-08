Pep Guardiola: Jurgen Klopp is the biggest rival I’ve had in managerial career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Pep Guardiola: Jurgen Klopp is the biggest rival I’ve had in managerial career

By Press Association
April 8 2022, 4.37pm Updated: April 8 2022, 5.01pm
Pep Guardiola (right) says Jurgen Klopp (left) is his biggest rival (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola (right) says Jurgen Klopp (left) is his biggest rival (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pep Guardiola claims his rivalry with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool is the most intense he has experienced during his managerial career

The Manchester City boss famously clashed with Jose Mourinho when he and the Portuguese were the respective managers of Spain’s big two, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Yet he feels the level of competition City have faced from Liverpool in recent years has been a notch above anything he had to deal when he was competing with Real for LaLiga and Champions League titles.

“In the last five years they have been the biggest opponent,” said Guardiola ahead of City’s eagerly-anticipated clash with their title rivals on Sunday.

“They have been an incredible, marvellous contender, with good games. I admire Liverpool and the way they do it but enjoy the challenge.

“Jurgen, as a manager, has been the biggest rival I’ve ever had in my career and I think what both teams propose is good for football.

“The point is not a jibe to Jose. He is an exciting manager and I was his rival but I’ve been here five years and played many more times against Liverpool.

“Except the year we made 100 points, the rest were tight. It is because they are good and hopefully they think we are good too.

The Premier League's top two sides meet in a crunch encounter on Sunday
The Premier League’s top two sides meet in a crunch encounter on Sunday (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I will remember my period here, when I’m retired watching and playing golf, I’ll remember my biggest rival was Liverpool, for sure.”

City hold a one-point lead heading into an encounter at the Etihad Stadium that is being widely billed as a title-decider.

Yet while the match will undoubtedly have huge implications for the race at the top, Guardiola did not want to say it would be decisive.

He said: “It will be a massive, important three points but there will still be seven games, 21 points, and a lot of things involving the Champions League and FA Cup, (to play for). But of course it is important.”

Unlike Guardiola’s rancorous rivalry with Mourinho, there is a huge amount of respect between him and Klopp.

Klopp has even described Guardiola as the best manager in the business, a compliment the City boss modestly brushed off.

“Thank you so much, but I’m not,” he said. “I would like to tell him I’m the best but I’m not.”

Guardiola, however, was happy to praise his opposite number.

“Jurgen makes world football a better place to live with his message, and he’s a huge competitor,” he said. “He knows about my admiration for what he does, the message and the way his teams play.

“He’s a good guy and I don’t have any problems with him, absolutely not.”

Sunday’s match is City’s second of four in an intense two-week period that also includes both legs of a Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid and another date with Liverpool, in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Yet if there is any pressure, Guardiola was not showing it at his pre-match press conference.

The Spaniard joked that he would happily share a bottle of wine with Klopp after the game – if City win.

“If we win I’d love it,” he said. “I’ll invite him! And he’s said many times that we’re a rich club so the wine will be perfect, high quality!”

Guardiola also gave a tongue-in-cheek reply to a suggestion City might be content to settle for a draw, to ensure they preserve their lead.

City played out a tough Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid in midweek
City played out a tough Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid in midweek (Mike Egerton/PA)

The former Bayern Munich boss said: “We trained today to sit back for 90 minutes, to get 0-0, 0-0, 0-0!

“No, never in my life have I thought about this, except when there’s five minutes left and we have to defend to keep the result, absolutely not.”

A relaxed Guardiola also quipped that he was disappointed the game was being played on Sunday as it will prevent him from watching the US Masters.

“I sleep like a baby this year,” he said. “I’m looking forward to Sunday, (but if it) could be tomorrow that would be better.

“I’m a little bit upset with the Premier League because they put the game when Tiger Woods is back!”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]