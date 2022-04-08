Nelly Korda recovering after blood clot surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Nelly Korda recovering after blood clot surgery

By Press Association
April 8 2022, 5.41pm
Nelly Korda has undergone surgery on a blood clot in her arm (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Nelly Korda has undergone surgery on a blood clot in her arm (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Olympic gold medallist Nelly Korda is recovering at home after undergoing surgery for a blood clot in her arm.

The 23-year-old American revealed last month that she had been diagnosed with the clot after her arm swelled up following what she said was a “typical morning workout”.

“I want to thank everyone for the overwhelming support and messages I have received the last few weeks,” the world number two posted on Twitter.

“Your kind words have helped me get through this challenging and scary time.

“It wasn’t the start of the year I had hoped for to say the least. 2022 began with me getting Covid-19 the second week of January which kept me off my feet for some time before the beginning of the LPGA season. Then followed up with a blood clot.

“I recently underwent surgery for a blood clot in my subclavian vein. I am pleased to report the procedure went well and the doctors were happy with the outcome.

“I am now home recovering and preparing to start rehab. I am looking forward to getting back to 100% so I can begin practicing. Thank you again for the well-wishes and continued privacy.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier