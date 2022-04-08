Pep Guardiola: I’m so happy at Manchester City I could stay at the club forever

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Pep Guardiola: I’m so happy at Manchester City I could stay at the club forever

By Press Association
April 8 2022, 10.53pm
Pep Guardiola says he is ‘so happy’ at Manchester City (Mike Egerton/PA)
Pep Guardiola says he is ‘so happy’ at Manchester City (Mike Egerton/PA)

Pep Guardiola has claimed he is so happy at Manchester City he could stay at the club “forever”.

The Spaniard’s current contract at the Etihad Stadium runs until the end of next season.

The 51-year-old has twice agreed fresh terms since taking charge in 2016 and has now indicated that he might be willing to do so again.

Guardiola has guided City to three Premier League titles
Guardiola has guided City to three Premier League titles (Dave Thompson/PA)

Guardiola dropped the hint as he responded to reports claiming that Brazil want him to take over as their national team manager after this year’s World Cup.

“Not today, come on,” he said when asked about the Brazil speculation at a press conference. “I’m under contract here, I am so happy here.

“I will not stay forever (but) I would (like to) stay forever here. There cannot be a better place to be.

“I could extend the contract 10 years, but I will not extend the contract 10 years. Now is not the moment, please. I don’t know where it came from.”

Guardiola’s City side face title rivals Liverpool in a crunch Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The City boss has chosen to motivate his players for the eagerly-anticipated fixture by singing their praises.

“I’d say incredible things about my team,” said Guardiola when asked how he would assess the performance of his players as they chase a fourth league crown in five seasons.

“It looks like when you praise your team that you praise yourself but that is far away from my intention. My team, they are the best.

“When we drop points we show how good we are. We never lose our intention or how honest we are as a team.

“When people say City are the best, they want to have a (safety) net. When they say Man City are the best team it’s because when they lose, and when they win, they can say how are we.

“I would say, ‘Yes you are right, we are the best’. I like to admit my players are exceptional.

“It’s not because we are ahead of anyone, it’s because they are incredible.”

