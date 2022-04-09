Frosty weekend in store before milder weather for Easter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Frosty weekend in store before milder weather for Easter

By Press Association
April 9 2022, 2.47am
A mild Easter weekend is on the cards according to the Met Office (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A mild Easter weekend is on the cards according to the Met Office (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Frosty mornings are on the cards across the UK this weekend, but forecasters have said milder weather is on the way for Easter.

Highs of 19C could hit the south east of England by midweek – a few degrees above the average for the time of year.

Similar temperatures are forecast for Easter weekend, with the Met Office saying dry and sunny conditions are expected.

Meteorologist Steven Keates said: “The further south and east you are, the better chance of seeing predominantly dry conditions into the Easter weekend.

“Probably quite pleasant actually in the sunshine, with temperatures probably on the warmer side for the time of year. So you’re probably looking at mid to perhaps upper teens.

“Potentially looking quite promising in the south and east, a little bit more mixed for the north and west.”

This weekend, people are likely to wake up to frost – with sunshine and showers in store for Saturday, he said.

Temperatures will peak at around 13C, with the mercury hitting just 9C in Scotland, he added.

Sunday is expected to be a dry day for most, with a scattering of showers in Northern Ireland, and temperatures up slightly to around 14C in central and southern England.

Mr Keates said highs of 19C for Easter are “reasonable” predictions, compared to average temperatures of 14C in the South East at this time of year.

While the current outlook is promising, people should keep an eye on the forecast “if you’ve got outdoor plans or travel plans”, he said.

“But at the moment nothing desperately disruptive is looking on the cards,” he added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier