Missing British diver found by fishermen but search goes on for 14-year-old son

By Press Association
April 9 2022, 6.05am
A British man and a French woman who disappeared during a dive last week have been rescued by fishermen (Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency/AP)
A British man and a French woman who disappeared during a dive last week have been rescued by fishermen, though the search will continue for the man’s 14-year-old son.

Adrian Peter Chesters, 46, and 18-year-old Alexia Alexandra Molina, 18, were found early on Saturday in waters near Indonesia’s border and have been taken to a hospital, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said. The two were in stable condition, police told local media.

Mr Chester’s Dutch son, Nathen Renze Chesters, remained missing, the agency said in a statement.

The three were diving with their Norwegian instructor, Kristine Grodem, on Wednesday in waters about 50 feet deep at an island off Mersing town in southern Johor state. Ms Grodem, 35, was rescued on Thursday by a tugboat. She said the four of them surfaced safely on Wednesday afternoon but later drifted away from the boat and were separated by a strong current.

The search and rescue operation
The missing divers are hoped to still be alive (Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency/AP)

The search has moved south to where the two divers were found, Mersing maritime chief Khairul Nizam Misran said. Two aircraft, nine boats and some 85 personnel as well as fishermen are involved in the expanded search, he said.

The boat skipper was detained for further investigation, and diving activities off Mersing have been suspended. There are several islands off the town that are popular dive spots for local residents and tourists.

Ms Grodem was providing training for the other three, who were seeking to obtain advanced diving licences, maritime officials said.

Malaysia’s borders reopened to foreigners on April 1 after being closed for more than two years during the pandemic.

