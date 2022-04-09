Princess Royal starts Australian tour by opening 200th Sydney Royal Easter Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Princess Royal starts Australian tour by opening 200th Sydney Royal Easter Show

By Press Association
April 9 2022, 7.35am Updated: April 9 2022, 10.57am
The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence stand for the national anthem of Australia during the opening ceremony of the Royal Agricultural Society of New South Wales Bicentennial Sydney Royal Easter Show in Sydney (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Princess Royal has commenced her three-day visit of Australia by returning to the Sydney Royal Easter Show, which she first opened with her mother, brother and father in 1970.

Anne was the guest of honour at the opening ceremony for the event as it celebrated its 200th anniversary on Saturday.

The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence ride in a horse-drawn caleche, which carried the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales and the Princess Royal in 1970, during the opening ceremony (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

In the same 150-year-old horse-drawn carriage which carried herself, the Queen, the late Duke of Edinburgh and Charles into the show 52 years ago, the princess again made her way into the main arena to officially open the event on Saturday afternoon.

Accompanied by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, the royal is visiting the Commonwealth nation on behalf of the Queen in celebration of her Platinum Jubilee.

She previously opened the show in 1988.

Anne, who is the patron of the Royal Agricultural Society of the Commonwealth, viewed stands and displays ahead of a planned dinner at Sydney Olympic Park.

The Princess Royal is welcomed by Australian Aboriginal performers during the opening ceremony (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

On Sunday, the royal and her husband will meet representatives of the New South Wales Rural Fire Service as well as those affected by the devastating bushfires and more recent floods, which continue to impact Sydney and the Australian east coast.

Anne’s Australian trip on behalf of her mother will conclude with a visit to the Royal Australian Corps of Signals and Royal Australian Corps of Transport on Monday before travelling to Papua New Guinea.

On Monday and Tuesday the royal and her husband will tour the island nation, visiting Caritas Technical Secondary School, St John Ambulance, the Bomana War Cemetery, the Adventure Park Papua New Guinea and the National Museum and Art Gallery.

The Princess Royal awards rosettes after watching a display organised by Riding for the Disabled Association (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The princess will also open a Women’s Resource Centre at Vabukori Village and the National Cardiac Diagnostic Centre at Port Moresby General Hospital, respectively, and meet elders and community leaders at Hanuabada Village.

Anne will conclude the two-day tour with a dinner with Prime Minister James Marape and representatives from across the charity sector and business groups.

