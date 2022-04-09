Rescued British man ‘says son died on Malaysia diving trip’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Rescued British man ‘says son died on Malaysia diving trip’

By Press Association
April 9 2022, 10.45am
A British man and a French woman who disappeared during a dive last week were rescued by fishermen (Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency/AP)
The search for a 14-year-old Dutch boy who went missing during a dive in Malaysia has been called off after his rescued British father said he drowned after becoming too weak, authorities said.

Adrian Chesters, 46, and Alexia Molina, 18, from France, were found by fishermen four days after they disappeared off a southern Malaysian island and drifted some 100km away.

They were discovered early on Saturday in neighbouring Indonesian waters and taken to hospital, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said.

The search and rescue operation
The search has been called off (Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency/AP)

Mr Chesters’ Dutch son Nathen remained missing but Mr Chesters told police that he had died because he was too weak, the agency said.

A spokesperson said they notified Indonesian authorities to continue searching for the body. The search operation in Malaysia has been called off.

Ms Molina and Mr Chesters were found 30km north of Indonesia’s Bintan Island, which is about 100km from the location they were reported missing on Wednesday, according to Mersing police chief Cyril Nuing.

The three were diving with their Norwegian instructor, Kristine Grodem, about 50ft deep at an island off Mersing town in southern Johor state.

Ms Grodem, 35, was rescued Thursday by a tugboat. She said the four of them surfaced safely on Wednesday afternoon but later drifted away from the boat and were separated by a strong current.

Ms Grodem was training the other three, who were seeking to obtain advanced diving licences, maritime officials said.

The boat skipper was detained for further investigation, and diving activities off Mersing were suspended. There are several islands off the town that are popular dive spots.

Malaysia’s borders reopened to foreigners on April 1 after being closed for more than two years during the Covid-19 pandemic.

