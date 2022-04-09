Owner ‘in shock’ after tornado batters Welsh farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Owner ‘in shock’ after tornado batters Welsh farm

By Press Association
April 9 2022, 10.59am
Damage to Gogarth Hall Farm in Pennal, Machynlleth, after a tornado (John Mason/PA)
Strong winds that caused “at least £100,000” of damage to a farm in North Wales have been confirmed as a tornado, according to experts.

The extreme weather struck Gogarth Hall Farm in Pennal on Wednesday, uprooting trees and lifting a ewe and lambs into the air.

The Tornado and Storm Research Organisation said it had investigated the site and believed that the damage was caused by a T3 tornado.

Investigator John Mason said objects had spun around before falling to the ground.

“The tornado was confirmed as there was plenty of evidence of objects being airborne and spinning around the circulation before falling to the ground,” he said.

He added that he believed it had a strength of between 93mph-114mph.

Deilwen Breese, owner of Gogarth Hall Farm, said she was away from the farm when she received a phone call telling her to come home.

Ms Breese told the PA news agency she did not realise the scale of the damage until she got back.

“I thought it was just that part of the roof had gone,” she said.

“But oh my god, when I came home I could not believe it.”

Ms Breese said she was still in shock from the incident.

“The devastation, it was heartbreaking,” she said.

“I am still in shock, really.”

Ms Breese added: “Trees had been lifted from their roots.

“If they hadn’t been lifted they had just been tarnished.

“We have lost hundreds of trees.”

The winds were so strong that a ewe and its lambs were lifted into the air.

Ms Breese said: “It took a ewe out through the bay of a shed, and it picked up the little lambs.”

She said the lambs were fine, but the ewe was “gone”.

Ms Breese said that the damage to the roof was “about £100,000”.

“When I got to the farm I could see the damage to the roof, it’s about £100,000 worth of damage on the roof.”

She said a group of 12 local volunteers were now helping her clear the devastation.

However, Ms Breese feels that the farm will not be the same.

She said: “It’s going to take months, it will never get back, not in my lifetime. It will never come back to what it was.”

