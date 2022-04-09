In Pictures: Anne visits Australia to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
In Pictures: Anne visits Australia to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

By Press Association
April 9 2022, 11.53am
The Princess Royal is welcomed by Australian Aboriginal performers during the opening ceremony of the Sydney Royal Easter Show (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The Princess Royal is welcomed by Australian Aboriginal performers during the opening ceremony of the Sydney Royal Easter Show (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

The Princess Royal has begun a three-day visit to Australia on behalf of the Queen in celebration of the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee.

Anne was guest of honour at the opening ceremony for the Sydney Royal Easter Show as it celebrated its 200th anniversary.

The Princess Royal gives a speech during the opening ceremony of the Royal Agricultural Society of New South Wales Bicentennial Sydney Royal Easter Show in Sydney, on day one of the royal trip to Australia on behalf of the Queen, in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee
(Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

The princess made her way into the main arena to officially open the event in the same 150-year-old horse-drawn carriage which carried herself, the Queen, the late Duke of Edinburgh and her brother Charles into the show 52 years ago.

She was accompanied by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence ride in a horse-drawn caleche, which carried Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales and the Princess Royal in 1970, during the opening ceremony of the Royal Agricultural Society of New South Wales Bicentennial Sydney Royal Easter Show in Sydney, on day one of the royal trip to Australia on behalf of the Queen, in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee
(Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Anne inspected members of the Australian Defence Force during the opening ceremony.

The Princess Royal inspects members of the Australian Defence Force during the opening ceremony of the Royal Agricultural Society of New South Wales Bicentennial Sydney Royal Easter Show in Sydney, on day one of the royal trip to Australia on behalf of the Queen, in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The Princess Royal inspects members of the Australian Defence Force during the opening ceremony of the Royal Agricultural Society of New South Wales Bicentennial Sydney Royal Easter Show in Sydney, on day one of the royal trip to Australia on behalf of the Queen, in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee
(Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

She was welcomed by Australian Aboriginal performers during the ceremony.

The Princess Royal is welcomed by Australian Aboriginal performers during the opening ceremony of the Royal Agricultural Society of New South Wales Bicentennial Sydney Royal Easter Show in Sydney, on day one of the royal trip to Australia on behalf of the Queen, in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The Princess Royal participates in a smoking ceremony as she is welcomed by Australian Aboriginal performers at the opening ceremony of the Royal Agricultural Society of New South Wales Bicentennial Sydney Royal Easter Show in Sydney, on day one of the royal trip to Australia on behalf of the Queen, in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee
(Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Anne, who is patron of the Royal Agricultural Society of the Commonwealth, viewed stands and displays at the show.

The Princess Royal speaks to exhibitors at the Sydney Royal Cattle Show during a visit to open the Royal Agricultural Society of New South Wales Bicentennial Sydney Royal Easter Show in Sydney, during day one of the royal trip to Australia on behalf of the Queen, in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The Princess Royal looks a produce in the Districts Exhibition during a visit to open the Royal Agricultural Society of New South Wales Bicentennial Sydney Royal Easter Show in Sydney, during day one of the royal trip to Australia on behalf of the Queen, in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee
(Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

