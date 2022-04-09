White Stripes’ Jack White marries musician Olivia Jean during concert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment Music

White Stripes’ Jack White marries musician Olivia Jean during concert

By Press Association
April 9 2022, 7.41pm Updated: April 9 2022, 7.57pm
Jack White performs in Detroit (Kirthmon F. Dozier/Detroit Free Press/AP)
The White Stripes’ Jack White surprised fans by marrying musician Olivia Jean on stage during his homecoming show in Detroit, in the US, on Friday.

The singer, songwriter and producer invited Jean on stage to join his performance and introduced her as his girlfriend.

White asked her to marry him during a rendition of the song Hotel Yorba and just before the lyric “let’s get married”.

Jean, also from Detroit, burst into tears and said yes, the Detroit Free Press reported. White then carried her off the stage.

Jack White Wedding
Jack White surprised fans by marrying musician Olivia Jean on stage (Kirthmon F. Dozier/Detroit Free Press/AP)

The two later re-emerged for an encore and married in an on-stage ceremony officiated by Ben Swank, a co-founder of White’s record label.

Jean is part of the label’s garage goth rock band Black Belles, which is on hiatus, and is also signed by his label as a solo artist.

White, who founded The White Stripes, was previously married twice.

His Friday show was his first hometown solo show since 2018, and kicked off his Supply Chain Issues Tour and release of his new album Fear Of The Dawn.

