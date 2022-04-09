Atletico Madrid suffer LaLiga title setback with defeat at Mallorca

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Atletico Madrid suffer LaLiga title setback with defeat at Mallorca

By Press Association
April 9 2022, 10.07pm
Diego Simeone saw Atletico Madrid slip to defeat in Mallorca (Dave Thompson/AP)
Atletico Madrid suffered a shock LaLiga defeat by struggling Mallorca while city rivals Real cruised 12 points clear at the top of the table.

Diego Simeone rested a number of key players for his side’s trip to the Son Moix ahead of their bid to erase a first-leg deficit in their Champions League quarter-final clash with Manchester City on Wednesday.

But he was left stunned as Vedat Muriqi’s 71st-minute penalty proved enough for the hosts to end a run of seven straight defeats and hand Atletico their first loss after six straight domestic wins.

Spain Soccer La Liga
Casemiro scored the opener as Real Madrid beat Getafe (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Ahead of their own clash with Chelsea, Real Madrid had no such problems as they cruised to a 2-0 win over Getafe with goals from Casemiro and Lucas Vazquez, further strengthening their grip on the title.

Villarreal prepared to defend a narrow first-leg lead over against Bayern Munich by drawing 1-1 at home with Athletic Bilbao.

Raul Garcia gave the visitors a 1-0 lead shortly before half-time but Pedraza fired a 60th-minute leveller to ensure Unai Emery’s men will head to Germany in good heart.

Real Betis came from behind to win 2-1 in Cadiz with goals from Cristian Tello and a late Borja Iglesias penalty.

Italy Soccer Serie A
Nicolo Barella scored the opener as Inter Milan beat Verona (Luca Bruno/AP)

Inter Milan beat Verona 2-0 to move up to second place in Serie A and heap the pressure onto title rivals AC Milan and Napoli, both of whom are scheduled to play on Sunday.

Nicolo Barella hit a 22nd-minute opener and Edin Dzeko’s effort eight minutes later proved enough for Simone Inzaghi’s men to move within a point of their city rivals, having played the same number of games.

Juventus tightened their grip on fourth place as they came from behind to win 2-1 in Cagliari thanks to Matthijs de Ligt’s leveller on the stroke of half-time and a 75th minute winner from Dusan Vlahovic, while Empoli and Spezia played out a goalless draw.

Germany Soccer Bundesliga
Bayern Munich needed a late Robert Lewandowski penalty to beat Augsburg (Matthias Schrader/AP)

Bayern Munich moved nine points clear in the Bundesliga but they had to wait until Robert Lewandowski scored a 82nd-minute penalty to claim a 1-0 win at home to Augsburg.

Union Berlin roared to an emphatic 4-1 win over Hertha Berlin at the Olympic Stadium, pushing their rivals deeper into relegation trouble.

Genki Haraguchi’s opener for Union was cancelled out by a Timo Baumgartl own goal, but second-half strikes from Grischa Pomel, Sheraldo Becker and Sven Michel secured a memorable win for the away side.

Lukas Nmecha scored twice as Wolfsburg ended a run of three straight losses in style with a 4-0 win over Arminia Bielefeld, who remain second from bottom of the table.

Germany Soccer Bundesliga
Union Berlin blazed to victory in the Berlin derby (Soeren Stache/AP)

Koln staged a dramatic fightback to beat Mainz 3-2 after the visitors established a 2-0 lead through Jonathan Burkardt and Karim Onisiwo.

Ellyes Skhiri reduced the deficit on the hour mark then late strikes from Dejan Ljubicic and Luca Kilan ensured the three points for the hosts.

First-half goals from Marcus Thuram and Alassane Plea earned Borussia Monchengladbach a 2-0 win at Greuther Furth, who remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe each helped themselves to a hat-trick as Paris St Germain retained their 15-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 with a comprehensive 6-1 win at struggling Clermont.

Two first-half goals from Benjamin Bourigeaud, and a third from Martin Terrier, proved enough for Rennes to remain a distant second after a 3-2 win at Reims.

