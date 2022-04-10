Protesters mark third anniversary of Julian Assange’s arrest By Press Association April 10 2022, 8.27am Updated: April 10 2022, 10.29pm An image of Julian Assange is projected on to a building near St Paul’s cathedral in central London (Victoria Jones/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Protests are being held on Sunday to mark the third anniversary of the arrest of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. His family, friends and supporters will step up demands for him to be released from Belmarsh prison in London where he has been held since being dragged out of the Ecuadorian embassy. HMP Belmarsh (Yui Mok/PA) Monday marks three years since his arrest and detention in the prison while the United States continues with legal moves to extradite him. Vigils will be held outside the Ecuadorian Embassy, Westminster magistrates Court and Belmarsh prison. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close