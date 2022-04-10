In Pictures: Husbands take their wives for a ride in the marriage stakes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
In Pictures: Husbands take their wives for a ride in the marriage stakes

By Press Association
April 10 2022, 3.13pm Updated: April 10 2022, 3.53pm
Competitors take part in the annual UK Wife Carrying Race (Steve Parsons/PA)
Competitors take part in the annual UK Wife Carrying Race (Steve Parsons/PA)

William Shakespeare’s adage that the course of true love never did run smooth was proved during the UK Wife Carrying Race.

Competitors in Dorking teamed up for the event that sees husbands carry their better halves over a series of obstacles including some passion-dousing buckets of cold water.

However, grit and determination helped them make it to the finish line.

UK Wife Carrying Race 2022
Competitors doubled up in their bid for glory (Steve Parsons/PA)
UK Wife Carrying Race 2022
But the course of true love never did run smooth (Steve Parsons/PA)
UK Wife Carrying Race 2022
The husbands did the leg work (Steve Parsons/PA)

A variety of techniques were employed by the competing couples as they sought to keep up with the Jones’s and anyone else in the race.

Bales of hay and buckets of water proved the old adage about marriage being an obstacle course.

Couples ran the gauntlet (Steve Parsons/PA)
Couples ran the gauntlet (Steve Parsons/PA)
UK Wife Carrying Race 2022
Alex Bone and Millie Barnham had different perspectives on the race (Steve Parsons/PA)
UK Wife Carrying Race 2022
The competing couples faced a drenching (Steve Parsons/PA)
UK Wife Carrying Race 2022
Those who say marriage is an obstacle race were proven right (Steve Parsons/PA)
UK Wife Carrying Race 2022
Different couples tried different approaches to the race (Steve Parsons/PA)
UK Wife Carrying Race 2022
Nothing could douse the enthusiasm of the competitors (Steve Parsons/PA)

For better or worse, the competitors made it to the finish.

