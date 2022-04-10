In Pictures: Volunteers give windmill a spring clean

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
In Pictures: Volunteers give windmill a spring clean

By Press Association
April 10 2022, 3.17pm
Wilton Windmill is a traditional tower design with fantail (Ben Birchall/PA)
A traditional windmill at Wilton, Wiltshire, has been getting its annual spring clean.

The windmill, near Marlborough, is the only working windmill in Wessex and still produces wholemeal, stone-ground flour.

Volunteers from the Wilton Windmill Society have been getting the tower mill, which was built in 1871, ready for spring and summer visitors.

Wilton Windmill spring clean
Volunteers clean the woodwork at the mill (Ben Birchall/PA)
Wilton Windmill spring clean
The cogs inside the mill are checked and greased (Ben Birchall/PA)
Wilton Windmill spring clean
Cobwebs are swept away from the beams and gears inside the windmill (Ben Birchall/PA)
Wilton Windmill spring clean
The rotating parts of the mill have to be serviced for smooth operation (Ben Birchall/PA).
Wilton Windmill spring clean
The paintwork on the shepherds’ hut at the mill gets a retouch (Ben Birchall/PA)
Wilton Windmill spring clean
The fantail mechanism is checked (Ben Birchall/PA)
Wilton Windmill spring clean
Brush in hand, a volunteer prepares to tackle the next task (Ben Birchall/PA)

Once the spring clean is complete, the mill be ready to get back to grinding flour.

Wilton Windmill is open to visitors for guided tours from Easter Saturday onwards.

