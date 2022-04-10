Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall inspires Leicester to victory over Crystal Palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall inspires Leicester to victory over Crystal Palace

By Press Association
April 10 2022, 4.11pm Updated: April 10 2022, 4.17pm
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored Leicester's second goal (Tim Goode/PA)
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored Leicester’s second goal (Tim Goode/PA)

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall inspired Leicester to a narrow 2-1 Premier League win over Crystal Palace.

The midfielder’s first Premier League goal came after a sublime assist for Ademola Lookman’s opener to give the Foxes the perfect preparation for Thursday’s trip to PSV.

They go to Eindhoven for their Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg with the tie poised at 0-0 but have momentum after just two defeats in their last 10 outings.

Kasper Schmeichel saved two Wilfried Zaha penalties – after VAR ordered a retake – only for the striker to nod in the rebound from the second which gave Palace second-half hope.

But a leveller never came and the Foxes move above Palace to ninth in the Premier League. The Eagles saw a seven-game unbeaten run come to an end, which had propelled them to Wembley for next week’s FA Cup semi-final with Chelsea.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers completely reshaped his team from Thursday’s European draw and seven changes underlined the Foxes’ priorities.

Kasper Schmeichel
Kasper Schmeichel saved two Wilfried Zaha penalties (Tim Goode/PA)

But they made light of the reshuffle, even if they had to survive two scares before taking total control.

The first came when Zaha failed to find the target following Jeff Schlupp’s fine pass while the second arrived after 18 minutes when Zaha slipped in Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The striker tricked his way past Caglar Soyuncu and Schmeichel’s excellent low save turned his drive behind before Joachim Andersen headed the resulting corner wide.

Yet, despite the chances, there was no tempo to the game with both sides taking time to find their stride.

Youri Tielemans’ ambitious effort had Vicente Guaita scrambling but the game needed a flashpoint – which finally came six minutes before the break when Leicester grabbed the lead.

Ademola Lookman
Ademola Lookman put Leicester ahead (Tim Goode/PA)

James Justin nipped in to pinch Marc Guehi’s pass off Zaha and Tielemans found Dewsbury-Hall whose excellent pass picked out Lookman to cut inside Andersen and drill past Guaita.

It then got better for the Foxes just before the break when they doubled their advantage. Guehi allowed Justin’s hopeful ball under his foot and Patson Daka seized on the chance.

He crossed for Dewsbury-Hall on the edge of the area and the midfielder engineered space by holding off Cheikhou Koyate before brilliantly firing in his third goal of the season.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall doubled the advantage (Tim Goode/PA)
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall doubled the advantage (Tim Goode/PA)

After the break the hosts continued where they left off as Guaita turned Tielemans’ effort over 35 seconds after the restart.

Palace wilted quickly after conceding and Andersen’s awful clearance and subsequent reckless challenge on Daka underlined their sloppy nature.

But they were handed a lifeline in the 64th minute when Tielemans brought down Jordan Ayew in the area.

Wilfried Zaha gave Palace hope (Tim Goode/PA)
Wilfried Zaha gave Palace hope (Tim Goode/PA)

Zaha’s awful penalty was saved low to his left by Schmeichel only for VAR to order a retake because the goalkeeper encroached.

Again Zaha stepped up and produced a wretched spot kick which Schmeichel stopped but the ball bounced kindly for the striker to nod in the rebound.

Palace, though, were unable to conjure a leveller despite a couple of scrambles and Leicester saw them game out.

