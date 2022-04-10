Thomas Frank: Brentford close to a complete performance against West Ham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Thomas Frank: Brentford close to a complete performance against West Ham

By Press Association
April 10 2022, 5.25pm Updated: April 10 2022, 5.27pm
Thomas Frank’s side beat West Ham (Steve Paston/PA)
Thomas Frank’s side beat West Ham (Steve Paston/PA)

Thomas Frank felt Brentford’s performance against West Ham was their best of the season after goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Ivan Toney surely banished any lingering fears of relegation.

The Bees’ dynamic strike duo sank lacklustre West Ham 2-0 to move 12 points clear of the Premier League drop zone.

Brentford stunned Chelsea 4-1 at Stamford Bridge last weekend, but head coach Frank felt the display against the Hammers was even better.

“I think it was close to a complete performance,” he said. “It was the first time all season we have more or less controlled the game from minute one to minute 90.

“Winning 2-0 against a very good side, a side in the quarter-finals of the Europa League and challenging for the top four, and restricting them to just five shots, that’s ‘wow’ for me.

“I’m very proud of the performance, it was possibly even more complete than the Chelsea one. The way we did it shows how far we’ve come.

“It’s a combination of a top performance and a good win, that’s the big thing. Of course I looked at the table, but I want to focus on the next game.”

After a low-key first half the second took just two minutes to come alive when Brentford took a quick throw-in.

Brentford celebrate
Brentford scored twice in the second half (Steve Paston/PA)

Toney flicked the ball on to Mbeumo, who rifled the ball low into the net from the angle.

Mbeumo returned the favour for Toney in the 64th minute for Brentford’s second.

Yoann Wissa fed Rico Henry down the left and his cross was steered first-time onto the head of Toney from six yards.

West Ham’s top-four hopes are fading but they still have a shot at winning the Europa League to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

However, their hopes of getting past Lyon in Thursday’s second leg suffered a blow when defender Kurt Zouma limped off with a twisted ankle.

“Him coming off is not a good sign,” admitted manager David Moyes.

The Scot felt this was a match too far for his increasingly stretched squad.

“It was disappointing, but just maybe playing Thursday and Sunday caught up with us,” he added. “We lacked intensity and hardly made any chances.

“It was a really low level game in the first half but we gave them a leg-up in the second with a really poor, shoddy goal from our point of view.”

