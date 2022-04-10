People of Ukraine remembered in churches on Palm Sunday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
People of Ukraine remembered in churches on Palm Sunday

By Press Association
April 10 2022, 6.55pm
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby says a prayer (PA)
The pain of the people of Ukraine has been remembered as communities marked Palm Sunday in the build-up to Easter.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby – the leader of the Church of England, referred to communities who are “in a world of confusion and chaos”, while Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the Archbishop of Westminster, spoke of the agony of the people of Ukraine during his Palm Sunday homily.

Palm Sunday, which is celebrated by Protestant and Catholic communities, opens Holy Week leading up to Easter and is the most sacred time of year for Christians.

Easter 2022
Justin Welby leads a Palm Sunday parade through the village of Brabourne in Ashford (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Mr Welby tweeted: “As we enter Palm Sunday in the shadow of war, in a world of confusion and chaos, Christ the coming king comes with deep challenge about how to hold power, and how to use it.

“Christ comes in service and humility. His throne is the Cross and His power is love.”

He led a Palm Sunday parade through the village of Brabourne in Ashford, Kent, to the St Mary the Blessed Virgin Church ahead of a service and communion.

Palm Sunday commemorates the day the gospel says Jesus rode into Jerusalem on a donkey and was hailed by the people, only to be crucified five days later.

In his homily given on Sunday at Westminster Cathedral, Cardinal Nichols, the head of the Roman Catholic Church in England and Wales, said: “Today we bring ourselves to him. We bring the burden of our failure and sin.

“We place before Jesus the people of Ukraine, their agony. We bring to him our sick and dying. And he carries these burdens with us, indeed for us, for such is his love, made evident in his Cross.

“Where we go, he goes too. Where he goes, so do we. He accompanies us always for he has bound himself to us in the flesh of his body and in the love of his heart.

“He accompanies us. In him we recognise ‘our own humanity’ and our final destiny. Our calling now is to walk together, to accompany one another, in his name, in his love, so that we may truly be his people, his Church.”

Vatican Pope Palm Sunday
Pope Francis celebrates Palm Sunday Mass in St Peter’s Square (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Pope Francis made a call for an Easter truce in Ukraine to make room for a negotiated peace, highlighting the need for leaders to “make some sacrifices for the good of the people” as he celebrated a Palm Sunday Vatican mass.

The pontiff called for “weapons to be laid down to begin an Easter truce, not to reload weapons and resume fighting, no. A truce to reach peace through real negotiations” at the service which took place before crowds in St Peter’s Square for the first time since the pandemic.

He did not refer directly to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but the reference was clear, and he has repeatedly denounced the war and the suffering brought to innocent civilians.

During the traditional Sunday blessing following Palm Sunday Mass, the Pope said leaders should be “willing to make some sacrifices for the good of the people”.

