Manchester City and Premier League title rivals Liverpool drew 2-2 in a thriller at the Etihad Stadium and Scottie Scheffler won the Masters in Augusta.

There was a fairy-tale winner in the Grand National as amateur Sam Waley-Cohen won on long-shot Noble Yeats, owned by his father, and England’s Women maintained their 100 per cent start in rugby’s Six Nations.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Diogo Jota scores Liverpool’s first goal during their Premier League clash at title rivals Manchester City, which ended in a 2-2 stalemate (Martin Rickett/PA)

Raheem Sterling’s second-half effort was ruled out by VAR for offside as Manchester City and Liverpool played out a thriller at the Etihad Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA)

Noble Yeats, a 50-1 outsider ridden by Sam Waley-Cohen, at the water-jump on their way to victory in the Grand National at Aintree (David Davies/PA)

Waley-Cohen celebrates his Grand National triumph in his final ride on Noble Yeats, which was bought by his father Robert Waley-Cohen earlier this year (David Davies/PA)

Scottie Scheffler on the 14th fairway in the final round on his way to becoming Masters champion (Robert F Bukaty/AP)

Rory McIlroy produced a brilliant eight-under-par final round to finish second at the Masters (Matt Slocum/AP)

Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the third hole during the final round at the Masters in Augusta (Jae C Hong/AP)

England’s Abigail Dow is carried off on a stretcher after breaking her leg in England’s 58-5 Six Nations win against Wales in front of a record crowd at Kingsholm (Leila Coker/PA)

England captain Sarah Hunter scores her side’s 10th and final try in their Six Nations rout of Wales (Leila Coker/PA)

France’s Laure Touye is tackled by Rachel Malcolm during Scotland’s 28-8 Six Nations defeat in Glasgow (Steve Welsh/PA)

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, right, looks on as a fire in his car is extinguished during the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, which was won by Ferarri’s Charles Leclerc (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Ethan Havard dives in for a try during Wigan’s 36-6 Challenge Cup quarter-final win against Wakefield (Will Matthews/PA)

Exeter’s Jonny Gray, left, and Munster’s Thomas Aherne contest a lineout during the English side’s 13-8 Heineken Champions Cup win at Sandy Park (Adam Davy/PA)

Marcos Alonso fires Chelsea’s first goal as they hit Southampton for six in their Premier League game at St Mary’s Stadium (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Cristiano Ronaldo assesses a cut on his shin after Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat at Premier League relegation battlers Everton (Martin Rickett/PA)

Gennady Golovkin regained the WBA super-middleweight belt at the age of 40 by stopping Ryota Murata in nine rounds in Saitama, Japan (Shuji Kajiyama/AP)

Brentford’s Christian Eriksen applauds the fans after his side took another huge step to Premier League safety after beating West Ham 2-0 (Steve Paston/PA)