Rory McIlroy vows to continue pursuit of Masters and career grand slam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Rory McIlroy vows to continue pursuit of Masters and career grand slam

By Press Association
April 11 2022, 12.33am
Rory McIlroy reacts after holing out from the bunker for a birdie on the 18th to finish second in the Masters (David J Phillip/AP)
Rory McIlroy reacts after holing out from the bunker for a birdie on the 18th to finish second in the Masters (David J Phillip/AP)

Rory McIlroy vowed to keep trying to win the Masters and complete a career grand slam after a thrilling runners-up finish at Augusta National.

McIlroy holed out from a bunker on the 18th to complete a closing 64, equalling the lowest final round in tournament history.

The 32-year-old finished three shots behind world number one Scottie Scheffler, who four-putted the 18th in an otherwise brilliant performance to claim his first major title with a fourth win in his last six starts.

“It’s what you dream about, right? You dream about getting yourself in position,” McIlroy said after his wild celebrations on the 18th green with playing partner Collin Morikawa, who also holed out from the same bunker.

“I wasn’t quite close enough to the lead (but) to play as well as I did and then to finish like this, I mean, it’s just absolutely incredible.

“This tournament never ceases to amaze and that’s as happy as I’ve ever been on a golf course right there. That was an incredible. I’ve never heard roars like on the 18th green. It was really cool.

Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy reacts after holing out from the bunker for a birdie on the final hole of the Masters (Matt Slocum/AP)

“I will come up a little bit short, but I gave it a great go and I can’t ask any more of myself. I went out there today, shot my best ever score at Augusta and it’s going to be my best finish ever.

“Probably not quite good enough, but I’ll come back next year and keep trying.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier