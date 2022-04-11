Ex-MP Natalie McGarry’s embezzlement trial adjourned due to illness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ex-MP Natalie McGarry’s embezzlement trial adjourned due to illness

By Press Association
April 11 2022, 11.19am
A former SNP MP is on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The trial of an ex-SNP MP who is accused of embezzling more than £25,000 has been adjourned because she is unwell.

Natalie McGarry was expected in the dock at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday as her trial enters its second week, but Sheriff Tom Hughes told the jury that she was sick.

Sheriff Hughes told them during the five-minute hearing: “Ms McGarry is unwell today and not able to attend so for that reason we are not able to continue as far as today is concerned.

“Hopefully we are able to resume tomorrow.”

The 40-year-old, who was MP for Glasgow East between 2015 and 2017, is charged with embezzling £21,000 between April 26 2013 and November 30 2015 while she was treasurer of Women for Independence.

A second charge accuses her of embezzling £4,661.02 from the Glasgow Regional Association of the SNP between April 9, 2014 and August 10 2015.

McGarry, of Clarkston, near Glasgow, denies both charges.

