Zelensky urges South Korea to provide arms to fight Russia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Zelensky urges South Korea to provide arms to fight Russia

By Press Association
April 11 2022, 11.57am
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses members of the South Korea Parliament via video link at the National assembly on Monday, April 11, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. Zelenskyy called for South Korea to provide his country with military arms to help it fight back against the Russian invasion. (Chung Sung-Jun/Pool Photo via AP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses members of the South Korea Parliament via video link at the National assembly on Monday, April 11, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. Zelenskyy called for South Korea to provide his country with military arms to help it fight back against the Russian invasion. (Chung Sung-Jun/Pool Photo via AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged South Korea to provide his country with arms to help it fight Russia’s military.

President Zelensky made the request in a video address to the South Korean Parliament on Monday, hours after Seoul’s Defence Ministry confirmed it had rejected a Ukrainian request for anti-aircraft weapons during a call between the countries’ defence ministers last week.

The ministry cited the South Korean government’s principle of limiting its military help to Ukraine to non-lethal supplies.

“The Republic of Korea has tanks, ships and various equipment that can block Russian missiles and we would be grateful if the Republic of Korea could help us fight back against Russia,” Mr Zelensky said, using South Korea’s formal name.

“If Ukraine is able to receive such weapons, it will not only help us save the lives of our ordinary citizens but also provide Ukraine an opportunity to survive as a nation, and also help prevent other countries from being attacked by Russia,” he said.

Joining US-led international sanctions against Moscow, South Korea has already banned the export of strategic materials to Russia and ended transactions with key Russian banks and sovereign wealth funds.

Mr Zelensky thanked South Korea for those efforts but said sanctions alone have not been enough to stop the Russian aggression meaningfully.

“Russia doesn’t care how many people die,” he said.

Mr Zelensky highlighted Russia’s takeover of Mariupol, where he said at least tens of thousands of citizens were likely to have been killed.

He briefly stopped his speech to play a graphic video showing buildings hit by rockets, Russian tanks firing as they rolled through destroyed streets and people wailing over dead relatives at overwhelmed hospitals.

He said Ukrainian forces haven’t been able to enter Mariupol since the start of March and that Russian forces have cut off humanitarian shipments.

“This war is far from over,” Mr Zelensky said. “Russia is aiming to end Ukraine’s independence and separate the country. It is trying to eliminate the culture and language of the Ukrainian nation.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier