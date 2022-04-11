Family question Covid test result of man who spat at rail worker Belly Mujinga

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News

Family question Covid test result of man who spat at rail worker Belly Mujinga

By Press Association
April 11 2022, 1.23pm
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The family of a railway station worker who died with coronavirus days after being coughed and spat on by a passenger have said the alleged aggressor’s negative Covid 19 test was “almost as reliable as tossing a coin”.

A pre-inquest review in the case of Belly Mujinga heard her family had questions over the authenticity of results of the antibody test carried out by the man, known only as AB, on March 25 2020.

The alleged spitting incident happened at London’s Victoria station four days earlier.

Ms Mujinga, 47, died on April 5 2020.

Belly Mujinga
Belly Mujinga (Family Handout/PA)

She also attended a relative’s birthday party around the time she is believed to have been infected.

It is not yet confirmed how many people were at the party, or if any of them had Covid.

Elaine Banton, for Ms Mujinga’s family, told the hearing at Barnet Coroner’s Court on Monday afternoon: “It is my understanding that from all the accounts I’ve seen that the test was unreliable and almost as reliable as tossing a coin.”

Geoff Thomas, for British Transport Police (BTP), said that was “not quite right”, and added there was no evidence about false positive and false negative rates at the time, during the early days of the pandemic.

BTP interviewed a 57-year-old man over the incident but said there was not enough evidence to prove a crime had been committed.

Mr Thomas told the hearing the test was performed by AB himself over a video link with his GP.

Senior coroner Andrew Walker said the inquest was not likely to find out how the infection occurred, but it may be able to discover when Ms Mujinga was infected.

Her family have been granted time to decide whether to instruct an expert to examine the medical evidence.

The hearing was adjourned until a further review next month.

Mrs Mujinga’s husband Lusamba Gode Katalay and daughter Ingrid were two of only 10 people permitted at her funeral due to coronavirus restrictions.

Her death prompted an outpouring of grief and demand for answers about what happened.

