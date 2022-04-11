Ringleader of Garry Newlove killers could be moved to open prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ringleader of Garry Newlove killers could be moved to open prison

By Press Association
April 11 2022, 1.51pm
Adam Swellings was the ringleader of a teenage gang convicted of the alcohol-fuelled murder of Garry Newlove outside his home in Warrington, Cheshire (Cheshire Constabulary/PA)
The ringleader of an alcohol-fuelled teenage gang that kicked father-of-three Garry Newlove to death should be moved to an open prison, according to the Parole Board.

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab must now decide whether to approve or block the decision to move Adam Swellings to a lower security jail, ahead of becoming eligible for parole in two years’ time.

In 2008, the 19-year-old from Crewe was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 17 years after a court heard Mr Newlove was kicked “like a football” in August 2007 after he confronted Swellings and two others about vandalism outside his Warrington home.

Stephen Sorton, then 17, was jailed for at least 15 years and Jordan Cunliffe, then 16, was put behind bars for a minimum of 12 years.

Mr Newlove’s widow Helen was made a peer in the wake of her work on youth crime and served as the Victims’ Commissioner for England and Wales from 2012 to 2019.

Garry Newlove was kicked to death by a gang in 2007 (Cheshire Constabulary/PA)

The Parole Board said: “After considering the circumstances of his offending, the progress made while in custody and the other evidence presented at the hearing and in the dossier, the panel recommended that Mr Swellings should be transferred to open prison.

“This followed a careful assessment of the benefits and risks of progressing him in this way.

“It is now for the Secretary of State to decide whether he accepts the Parole Board’s recommendation.”

According to a document detailing the Parole Board decision, at the time of his crimes Swellings covered his “low self-esteem” with “arrogance in order to maintain status with anti-social friends”.

He drank and used cannabis and “had difficulties dealing with extremes of emotion, including feelings of anger which were expressed in the form of extreme aggression”.

There have been “no concerns about his behaviour throughout his time in custody”, the decision document said, he has “maintained a trusted position of work over many years” and his conduct has been “regarded as exemplary”.

He has taken part in rehabilitation programmes to address his behaviour and carried out training on “victim awareness”.

His probation officer “noted Mr Swellings’ positive outlook, maintained over a long period” and a psychologist said open conditions were a “more realistic setting in which to test Mr Swellings’ progress”.

Now 33, this was Swellings’ first time in front of the Parole Board. He will not be eligible for release until August 2024 after the minimum term of his sentence elapses.

