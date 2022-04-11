Charles and Camilla to tour Canada to mark Queen’s jubilee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are to make an official visit to Canada as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Charles and Camilla, who will one day be king and queen of Canada, will visit in May.

Clarence House said the pair will meet communities in Newfoundland and Labrador, in Ottawa in Canada’s Capital Region and in Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories, and more details will be released in due course.

Charles and Camilla with Justin and Sophie Trudeau in 2017 (Chris Jackson/PA)

The prince has visited Canada 18 times, while Camilla has been four times.

They last toured the country together in 2017 when they met Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and marked the 150th anniversary of the Canadian Confederation.

Mr Trudeau said on Twitter that he was looking forward to welcoming the prince and duchess on their upcoming tour.

He added: “During their visit, they will have the wonderful opportunity of seeing first-hand the diversity and kindness of Canadians and the beauty of our abundant natural landscapes that make us proud to call our country home.

“This year, Canadians and people across the Commonwealth are celebrating Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, which marks the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne.

“The Royal Tour, which coincides with this historic milestone, will be an opportunity for Their Royal Highnesses to take part in various initiatives to honour The Queen’s service and dedication to our country, and meet with inspiring Canadians who are making a difference in our communities.

“On behalf of all Canadians, Sophie and I look forward to welcoming Their Royal Highnesses and showing them some of the many reasons why we take pride in being Canadian.”

Canada is the overseas country most visited by the Queen, but the monarch, now nearly 96, called time on her international tours a number of years ago.

The Duchess of Sussex lived in Toronto while filming TV drama Suits, but now lives in the US with the Duke of Sussex and their two children Archie and Lilibet.

Meghan and Harry initially stayed in Canada after announcing they were quitting as senior working royals, before moving to California.

Clarence House has yet to comment on whether the prince will visit the Sussexes during his trip across the Atlantic.

Heir to the throne Charles has yet to meet his youngest grandchild, 10-month-old Lili.