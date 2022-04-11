Network Rail carries out £2m spring clean to clear graffiti

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Network Rail carries out £2m spring clean to clear graffiti

By Press Association
April 11 2022, 2.35pm
A £2 million spring clean has tackled graffiti hotspots on Britain’s railways (Network Rail/PA)
A £2 million spring clean has tackled the “eyesore” of graffiti on Britain’s railways.

Network Rail said its teams removed and painted over graffiti at hotspots and applied anti-graffiti paint to deter people from targeting the same areas in future.

It described graffiti as “an expensive and dangerous problem”.

Graffiti being removed from Burley Park station in Leeds
Graffiti was removed from Burley Park station in Leeds (Network Rail/PA)

More than 450 sites in south-east London were cleaned, including central London’s Hungerford Bridge – which crosses the River Thames from Charing Cross station – and the Bermondsey dive-under in the south east of the capital.

Thousands of graffiti tags have been removed across the West Midlands over the past 12 months, most recently from routes approaching Birmingham New Street station, and in the Stechford and Sutton Park areas.

This is ahead of Birmingham hosting the Commonwealth Games this summer.

Graffiti was also removed from a footbridge in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, at Burley Park station in Leeds and a road tunnel in Wigan, Greater Manchester.

Network Rail chief executive Andrew Haines said: “We have a wonderful and historic railway in Britain with engineering marvels spanning back to Victorian times, but all too often it is blighted by unsightly graffiti and vandalism which is an eyesore for our passengers and railway neighbours.

“Our teams have been working extremely hard to remove graffiti and to make the railway more inviting.

“This is no easy task and cannot be done overnight but I know that this investment will make a real difference to communities and our passengers across the country.”

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “A railway journey offers the chance to take some time out, sit back and enjoy the view.

“So it’s a shame to have it spoilt by unsightly graffiti.

“I’ve asked Network Rail to tackle this problem and they are working hard to remove these eyesores, making our railways and surrounding areas more appealing and welcoming for all.”

