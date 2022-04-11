Grandmother will ‘cherish’ time with family after £1m lottery win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News

Grandmother will ‘cherish’ time with family after £1m lottery win

By Press Association
April 11 2022, 3.21pm
Sandy Doyle believes the best part of her win will be the freedom to spend more time family (Luke MacGregor/Camelot/PA)
Sandy Doyle believes the best part of her win will be the freedom to spend more time family (Luke MacGregor/Camelot/PA)

A grandmother who won £1 million on a National Lottery scratchcard retired from her work as a warehouse operative as soon as she received confirmation of her new millionaire status.

Sandy Doyle, from Salisbury, Wiltshire, stopped at the local shop on Sunday morning to fetch her newspaper and returned home with two winning scratchcards – one earning her £10, and the other £1 million.

The 58-year-old believes the best part of her win will be the freedom to spend more time with her family.

Sandy Doyle
Sandy Doyle bought two scratchcards, winning £10 on one and £1 million on the other (Luke MacGregor/Camelot/PA)

“Once home, I popped the kettle on for a cup of coffee and decided to scratch my scratchcards,” she said.

“When I revealed the £1MIL sign on the first Match A Million, I didn’t believe it so I put it to one side and played the other… I saw I had won £10 on that scratchcard, which I did believe.

“I then looked back at the other one, rubbed my eyes and signed the back just in case.

“I’m an early riser so it was nerve-wracking waiting for the National Lottery phone lines to open at 9am… I called one of my daughters who didn’t believe me – to be fair, I’m not sure I did either.”

Sandy Doyle
Ms Doyle hopes the money will allow her to ‘cherish precious moments’ with her father (Luke MacGregor/Camelot/PA)

Ms Doyle will be helping her children and grandchildren with the money and is already planning a trip to the beach, as well as a visit to Las Vegas.

“I think the first treat for us all will be a trip to the beach for Easter holidays where we can have fun and take some time to plan the future,” she said.

“I’m OK where I am currently, but in the future I’d like to buy a bungalow.

“I have a cousin in Atlanta, Georgia, who I haven’t been able to visit in the last two years, so a holiday over there and a road trip to Las Vegas are definitely on the cards.”

Ms Doyle hopes the win will let her catch more rugby games (Luke MacGregor/Camelot/PA)

Ms Doyle, who picked up her winning scratchcard from the One Stop shop in Netherhampton Road, Harnham, said the win will allow her to “cherish precious moments” with her father, who she cares for.

“I didn’t retire to swan about living the millionaire life,” she said.

“I help care for my father, and that was always a juggle with work – now thanks to this amazing win I will have more time to cherish precious moments with him.”

Ms Doyle added that the £1 million may help fund her passion for watching rugby.

“I’m also a big rugby fan and have only been able to watch England at Twickenham once, so there will certainly be more trips to watch them, as well as watching the Rugby World Cup in France next year.”

The Match a Million scratchcards offer a one in 3.45 overall chance of winning a prize, ranging from £5 to £1,000,000.

