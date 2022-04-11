Soldier’s ‘first day on sangar duty’ when Tyrone man was killed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Soldier’s ‘first day on sangar duty’ when Tyrone man was killed

By Press Association
April 11 2022, 5.45pm
Former Grenadier Guardsman David Holden (Liam McBurney/PA)
Former Grenadier Guardsman David Holden (Liam McBurney/PA)

A defence barrister for a former soldier accused of the manslaughter of a man in Co Tyrone 30 years ago has contended it was his first day on sangar duty.

David Jonathan Holden, 52, is on trial at Belfast Crown Court accused of the manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie in February 1988.

Mr McAnespie, 23, was killed in Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone, moments after walking through a border security checkpoint.

He was on his way to a local Gaelic Athletic Association club when he was shot in the back.

Holden denies the offence.

Previously, the court heard that Holden contends he had accidentally squeezed the trigger when moving the gun from right to left in the observation slit

On Monday, the court considered how much training Holden had received at the time of the fatal shooting.

It heard that Holden had achieved “skilled”, the minimum standard for deployment, in weapons handling training a few days before the incident.

Holden’s defence barrister told the court it is their case it was Holden’s first day doing sangar duty, adding his client had no relevant experience working in a sangar with a machine gun.

The barrister also described some soldiers on duty in Northern Ireland in 1988 as having been “very young”, pointing out his client was just 18 and had only recently had been put on operational duties.

The court heard an assessment of Holden in March 1987 found he was “quite slow to catch on to weapons training”, and “did well” to pass his personal weapon test.

The defence barrister told the court: “He fired a general-purpose machine gun (GPMG) on a very limited number of occasions in England when he was very young. He had never fired a GPMG from a pintle point, he had never fired within a sanger situation, either in training or anything else… all of his training related to when he was in the prone position, firing on a range at 100, 200, 300 and 400 metres.”

A former major in the Grenadier Guards, Aubrey Fletcher, appeared as a witness.

He was the officer commanding of the company Holden was part of, and in 1988 he provided a statement around the death of Mr McAnespie.

Holden joined the army in October 1986, and underwent all aspects of training to July 1987, which included training on a number of guns, of which a general purpose machine gun was one.

Mr Fletcher described Holden as not someone he knew particularly well, adding that he had neither appeared before him for a disciplinary or for excellence.

Holden is a former Grenadier guardsman from England, whose address in court documents was given as c/o Chancery House, Victoria Street, Belfast.

The case is being heard in a Diplock format without a jury sitting.

It is proceeding amid continuing controversy over Government plans to ban future Troubles-related prosecutions.

Despite announcing its intentions last summer, the Government is yet to table draft legislation in Parliament that would prohibit future prosecutions of military veterans and ex-paramilitaries for Troubles incidents predating April 1998.

The Holden case is one of a series of high-profile prosecutions of veterans that have been pursued in Northern Ireland in recent years.

The trial will next sit on April 25.

