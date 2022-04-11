Zoo welcomes rare male fishing cat with hope there could be future kittens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Zoo welcomes rare male fishing cat with hope there could be future kittens

By Press Association
April 11 2022, 9.01pm
Newquay Zoo’s new male fishing cat called Ozil (Newquay Zoo/PA)
A UK zoo has welcomed a rare male fishing cat, with the hope there could be kittens in the future.

The new addition to Newquay Zoo in Cornwall, called Ozil, has been brought in to live with the zoo’s female fishing cat, called Freya.

Endangered fishing cats are medium-sized wild cats that can be found in the wetland areas of South East Asia, northern India and Sri Lanka, in places such as swamps, marshes, lakes, creeks and mangrove forests.

They are bigger than a house cat, but not as big as a leopard or a tiger, and as their name suggests, this species of wild cat hunts fish, frogs and crustaceans by diving into the water to catch their prey.

Newquay Zoo's Female fishing cat Freya
Newquay Zoo’s female fishing cat called Freya (Newquay Zoo/PA)

They have been observed gently touching the water with their partially webbed paws to produce waves, mimicking insects landing on the surface of the water, and catching the attention of fish.

Fishing cats are classed as vulnerable in the wild, due to the destruction and pollution of their wetland habitats.

“Our female fishing cat Freya is very shy, so it can sometimes be a challenge to spot her,” said carnivore keeper Megan McEvoy.

“However, with the addition of Ozil, visitors will have double the chance of seeing this beautiful animal.

“With any luck, we may have some kittens in the future too.”

As the number of fishing cats decline, organisations such as Newquay Zoo are playing an important role in helping to house and breed the species as part of a European breeding programme and to spread awareness of this lesser-known cat.

Wild Planet Trust, the charity that runs both Newquay Zoo and Paignton Zoo, has been working to conserve threatened wetland habitats in the South West for almost 100 years with a reserve at Slapton Ley, on the south Devon coast.

Breeding rare animals such as fishing cats not only helps to increase the population but allows scientists to observe the behaviours of the species.

