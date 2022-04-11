Shane Lowry hoping to build on fine Masters form and challenge for US PGA title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Shane Lowry hoping to build on fine Masters form and challenge for US PGA title

By Press Association
April 11 2022, 10.33pm
Shane Lowry finished in a tie for third in the Masters (David J Phillip/AP)
Shane Lowry finished in a tie for third in the Masters (David J Phillip/AP)

Shane Lowry is more determined than ever to get back in the winner’s circle after his superb performance in the Masters.

Lowry recovered from a triple bogey on the fourth hole of Sunday’s final round to post a closing 69 and share third place with Australia’s Cameron Smith.

The 35-year-old Irishman has now finished in the top five in all four major championships, but is well aware that his last victory came in the 2019 Open at Royal Portrush.

“Obviously I did very well to come back after what happened on the fourth hole, but I do feel quite disappointed because genuinely I don’t think I’ve ever built myself up for a week like this so much,” Lowry said.

“Even when I feel like I got a little bit unfortunate at the Honda Classic (he was caught in a downpour on the 72nd hole), all I could think about was it doesn’t matter, Augusta is not far away and my game is good.

“It’s the first time I felt like I was trying to get myself up for this week and to come in here and perform to the standards that I did is nice. It’s quite rewarding.

“I am disappointed that somebody else is going to be putting on the green jacket and it’s not going to be me. It’s hard because I want this so much and I work so hard for it that I hope I get chances again.

Shane Lowry
Shane Lowry holds up his ball after a birdie on the 18th during the final round of the Masters (Jae C. Hong/AP)

“I just know what it would mean for me and my family and for the people of Ireland to bring the green jacket home and I didn’t do that, but hopefully I can.

“I haven’t won for a few years and I don’t enjoy not winning. I just love competing and winning tournaments.

“It gets me going so much and there’s another big, big one in a few weeks (next month’s US PGA at Southern Hills) so hopefully I can keep my form going and give it a go up there in Oklahoma.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier