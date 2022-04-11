TikTok launches scheme aimed at tackling youth unemployment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News

TikTok launches scheme aimed at tackling youth unemployment

By Press Association
April 12 2022, 12.03am
A young girl uses the TikTok app on a smartphone (Peter Byrne/PA)
TikTok has launched a programme to help young people find work in the creative and digital industries as part of a scheme to tackle youth unemployment and the digital skills gap.

The social media platform is working with the social business charity Catch22 on the multimillion-pound programme, which aims to engage with 2,500 people by the end of 2024.

The new scheme is targeting young people aged between 16 and 24 who are currently not in education, employment or training and will give them access to up to four weeks of an employability course, as well as a career coach, virtual work experience, mentoring, mental health support and access to a bursary.

TikTok said a key part of the programme would also be to encourage marginalised and vulnerable people to learn creative digital skills and use them to support their local businesses and creative industries and bring digital skills into local hubs.

Rich Waterworth, TikTok UK’s general manager, said that given the video-sharing platform’s general aim to encourage creativity, the new scheme was an obvious step.

“At TikTok our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. Creativity doesn’t just happen. It needs to be encouraged, nurtured and given space,” he said.

“But thousands of younger people don’t have the opportunity or skills to be creative and there is inequality of access to creative and cultural resources.

“We want to change that. We are thrilled to be partnering with Catch22 to bridge the gap between young people and the creative industries – to truly enable creativity for all.”

Kat Dixon, director of partnerships at Catch22, said: “TikTok is a bright, visionary brand that young people understand. When young people engage on digital platforms, they are flexing their creative muscles and digital skills.

“This programme reaches out and empowers them to translate those skills into exciting career options. As a charity in the digital age, we must constantly re-learn to speak the language of young people.

“This partnership between Catch22 and TikTok sparks a new kind of career conversation, helps employers find fresh talent and empowers young people to build their future.”

