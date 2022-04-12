What the papers say – April 12

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News

What the papers say – April 12

By Press Association
April 12 2022, 3.15am
The papers cover the Chancellor’s ongoing woes, potential Easter airport chaos and a violent raid at the home of an ex-England footballer.

Sir Keir Starmer has accused Rishi Sunak of “rank hypocrisy” for using “schemes” to reduce his tax burden as the cost-of-living crisis worsens, according to The Guardian.

An elderly couple in the Daily Mirror say Mr Sunak is “out of touch with ordinary people” as they fear not being able to turn on the heating due to increasing bills.

The Chancellor may not have to worry about the scrutiny for much longer, with the Daily Star quoting his “pals” as saying he could soon leave politics and the UK for the shores of the US.

Campaigners tell the Daily Express struggling pensioners need immediate financial help to pay an extra £1,000 in bills.

Shifting to Ukraine and the i has seen Kremlin documents which show Vladimir Putin is sending thousands of Ukrainians to remote corners of Russia,

The Financial Times covers an appeal from Kyiv for an injection of tens of billions of pounds to plug a “gaping” fiscal deficit caused by the invasion.

Metro reports the “heroic defenders” of the southern port Mariupol have said they are “preparing for death or capture” as Russian forces close in on the besieged city.

Under-pressure hospitals are no longer doing regular Covid-19 tests to ease demands on beds, says The Independent.

The Daily Telegraph covers new NHS guidance which instructs GPs to work longer hours due to growing concerns that accident and emergency units are being overwhelmed by patients.

Backroom workers will be called on to help at airports as part of plans to avert Easter airport chaos, according to the Daily Mail, while The Times reports ministers have been blamed for overseeing “cripplingly slow” security checks for new staff.

And The Sun says an aggressive robber threatened to cut former England defender Ashley Cole’s fingers off with pliers during a violent break-in at his home.

