What the papers say – April 12

The papers cover the Chancellor’s ongoing woes, potential Easter airport chaos and a violent raid at the home of an ex-England footballer.

Sir Keir Starmer has accused Rishi Sunak of “rank hypocrisy” for using “schemes” to reduce his tax burden as the cost-of-living crisis worsens, according to The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 12 April 2022: Sunak an 'out of touch' hypocrite over tax avoidance, says Starmer pic.twitter.com/0Iob0gSTuH — The Guardian (@guardian) April 11, 2022

An elderly couple in the Daily Mirror say Mr Sunak is “out of touch with ordinary people” as they fear not being able to turn on the heating due to increasing bills.

The Chancellor may not have to worry about the scrutiny for much longer, with the Daily Star quoting his “pals” as saying he could soon leave politics and the UK for the shores of the US.

Campaigners tell the Daily Express struggling pensioners need immediate financial help to pay an extra £1,000 in bills.

Tomorrow's front page: Rescue package plea for millions facing £1K bills hike #TomorrowsPapersToday Boris on family day out here: https://t.co/7Ad3RkDFrw pic.twitter.com/BNL32P4XpA — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) April 11, 2022

Shifting to Ukraine and the i has seen Kremlin documents which show Vladimir Putin is sending thousands of Ukrainians to remote corners of Russia,

The Financial Times covers an appeal from Kyiv for an injection of tens of billions of pounds to plug a “gaping” fiscal deficit caused by the invasion.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 12 April https://t.co/LanOlADiGx pic.twitter.com/LAwZ8wu49m — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 11, 2022

Metro reports the “heroic defenders” of the southern port Mariupol have said they are “preparing for death or capture” as Russian forces close in on the besieged city.

Under-pressure hospitals are no longer doing regular Covid-19 tests to ease demands on beds, says The Independent.

Tuesday’s Independent: Hospitals drop Covid tests to ease beds crisis #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/u7srMG4ZWT — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) April 11, 2022

The Daily Telegraph covers new NHS guidance which instructs GPs to work longer hours due to growing concerns that accident and emergency units are being overwhelmed by patients.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'GPs told to work late to avoid A&E chaos'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/2sZprzyTLk — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 11, 2022

Backroom workers will be called on to help at airports as part of plans to avert Easter airport chaos, according to the Daily Mail, while The Times reports ministers have been blamed for overseeing “cripplingly slow” security checks for new staff.

Tuesday’s Times: Summer of travel chaos warning for passengers #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/LsCLdNUC7Z — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) April 11, 2022

And The Sun says an aggressive robber threatened to cut former England defender Ashley Cole’s fingers off with pliers during a violent break-in at his home.

Tomorrow's front page: Ashley Cole ‘tied up with cable ties’ as robbers threatened to ‘cut his fingers off’ during ‘ruthless’ £500,000 raidhttps://t.co/J6IioV3SZN pic.twitter.com/NoueBHJsr5 — The Sun (@TheSun) April 11, 2022