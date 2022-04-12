Anne greeted by traditional performances at Papua New Guinea school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Anne greeted by traditional performances at Papua New Guinea school

By Press Association
April 12 2022, 6.11am
The Princess Royal was given a red-carpet welcome by pupils in traditional dress on her second day in Papua New Guinea as part of her tour marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The Princess Royal was given a red-carpet welcome by pupils in traditional dress on her second day in Papua New Guinea as part of her tour marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Princess Royal was given a red-carpet welcome by pupils in traditional dress on her second day in Papua New Guinea as part of her tour marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Anne started the day at Caritas Technical Secondary School, a Catholic boarding school for 700 girls in Port Moresby, where she was presented with flowers and given a tour of the facilities including the cooking laboratory and the gymnasium.

Wearing a narrow-striped sand-tone two-piece pantsuit, the princess offered the seated pupils inside the gymnasium some advice while also expressing her gratitude for the welcome.

The Princess Royal is welcomed to Caritas Technical Secondary School
Anne visited a boarding school in Port Moresby as her southern hemisphere tour continued (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

In comments carried by local media outlet Loop PNG, Anne said the school was a place where pupils could build their skills and options for life as adults.

“But it’s also about enjoying being part of the educational process, making new friends and respecting one another wherever you might come from,” she added.

“So, my congratulations to this school and all of you who have been part of it over the years. And a particular thank you for the way in which you have celebrated Her Majesty’s Jubilee.”

Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, landed in Port Moresby on Monday evening after a weekend of engagements in Australia, including opening the 200th Sydney Royal Easter Show on Saturday.

They were greeted on the tarmac of Jacksons International Airport by Prime Minister James Marape, and Anne was presented with a garland of flowers before she inspected a guard of honour.

After visiting Caritas on Tuesday, the princess and her husband were scheduled to tour Papua New Guinea with visits to St John Ambulance, the Bomana War Cemetery, Adventure Park Papua New Guinea and the National Museum and Art Gallery.

The Princess Royal looks at Barbie cakes during a visit to the Cooking Laboratory at Caritas Technical Secondary School
The princess encouraged the school’s pupils to make the most of their educational opportunities (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

She will also open a Women’s Resource Centre at Vabukori Village and the National Cardiac Diagnostic Centre at Port Moresby General Hospital, and will meet elders and community leaders at Hanuabada Village.

Anne will conclude the two-day tour with a dinner with Mr Marape and representatives from the charity sector and business groups.

It comes after the Queen and the royal family on Saturday marked the first anniversary of the Duke of Edinburgh’s death.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier