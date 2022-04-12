Indonesia passes new sexual violence law

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Indonesia passes new sexual violence law

By Press Association
April 12 2022, 10.19am
Activists at a rally in Jakarta (AP)
Indonesia’s parliament has approved a far-reaching law setting punishments for sexual violence, after being spurred into action by a recent case in which an Islamic boarding school headteacher raped and made several students pregnant.

The legislation had languished for years amid arguments it has a liberal feminist ideology that contravenes religious and cultural values in the world’s biggest Muslim-majority nation.

The law recognises men and children can be victims of sexual violence. Indonesia’s criminal code, a legacy of the Dutch colonial era, recognises only rape and lewd crimes committed by men against women, and does not have provisions for restitution or other remedies for victims and survivors.

Nine forms of sexual violence are recognised in the law: physical and non-physical sexual harassment, sexual torture, forced contraception, forced sterilisation, forced marriage, sexual slavery, sexual exploitation and cyber sexual harassment.

In addition to acknowledging sexual violence as punishable criminal acts, the law has provisions for protection and recovery for the victims.

Of the parliaments nine political parties, only the conservative Muslim-based Prosperous Justice Party, known as PKS, rejected it, as they wanted the bill to prohibit extramarital sex and homosexual relations.

“Our rejection is part of our struggle to fight for the prohibition and punishment of perpetrators of adultery and sexual deviations which are ultimately not included in the bill,” said Al Muzzamil Yusuf, a legislator from PKS.

The law was passed a week after an Indonesian high court sentenced an Islamic boarding school headteacher to death for raping at least 13 students over five years and making some of them pregnant.

Several girls were 11 and 14 years old and were raped over several years, drawing a public outcry over why he was not caught earlier.

President Joko Widodo in January appealed to the House of Representatives to speed up deliberation of the sexual violence bill as it has languished in the legislature since 2016, as critics said parliament had “no sense of crisis”.

“The protection of sexual violence victims should be our common concern which should be urgently addressed,” Mr Widodo said.

The bill was initiated by the National Commission on Violence Against Women in 2012, and calls for it to be fast-tracked followed the gang rape and murder of a 13-year-old schoolgirl by 14 men in Bengkulu in 2016. It soon stalled due to the resistance from PKS and Islamic groups.

