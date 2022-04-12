Alisson Becker ready to reprise last season’s scoring feat if Liverpool need him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Alisson Becker ready to reprise last season’s scoring feat if Liverpool need him

By Press Association
April 12 2022, 3.03pm
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is ready to reprise his goalscoring feat from last season (Tim Keeton/PA)
Goalkeeper Alisson Becker is ready to throw himself into attack again if necessity dictates Liverpool need a goal to keep their trophy quest on track.

The Brazil international famously scored an added-time winner with a header from a corner at West Brom late last season which helped the Reds’ bid to secure Champions League qualification.

Such has been Liverpool’s form he has not been required to produce similar heroics since, but with the team still chasing an unprecedented quadruple there may be a time when he is called upon again.

“I think if it is needed it is clear I am going,” said Alisson. “If they call me, I go. If not, no problem. We have enough players to score.

“I hope it will not be necessary but if it is needed, if it is the last time (to score), we will try everything we have to win the games.”

With the Carabao Cup already secured, having one foot in the semi-finals of the Champions League holding a 3-1 lead over Benfica heading into the home second leg and an FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City on Saturday, there is the chance for more silverware.

But Alisson said while the dream of winning trophies starts at the beginning of the season, it was not a topic of discussion for players even when possibility moved closer to reality.

“In the beginning of the season you start to dream already, you set the targets and prepare yourself for the whole season,” he added.

“We know football is not that easy, you just set targets and then (it’s) OK. You have to play, you face great opponents and in England it is really hard: Premier League, League Cup, FA Cup, you play against the best teams in the world.

“Of course when you reach a final and you see how close you are to lifting a trophy, that is an important moment as well – but we face all the games we have in front of us with the desire to win and to achieve our targets.

“I think all the time we are not focused on the next challenge we speak a little bit (about trophies) but we don’t need to talk too much about that.

“We are in a big club and a big club wants to do great things, wants to achieve great goals.

“The targets are high and our main focus is win any title that is in front of us, every challenge that is in front of us, so it is something which is already in our minds.”

