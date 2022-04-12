Apple ‘deeply concerned’ about laws undermining user privacy, Tim Cook says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News UK & World

Apple ‘deeply concerned’ about laws undermining user privacy, Tim Cook says

By Press Association
April 12 2022, 4.03pm
Tim Cook (PA)
Tim Cook (PA)

Apple boss Tim Cook has said the company is “deeply concerned” by proposed laws it says could weaken user privacy and put people’s data at risk.

Speaking at the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) Global Privacy Summit in Washington DC, Mr Cook said Apple supported privacy regulation but was concerned about laws that would “undermine privacy and security in service of some other aim”.

Legislators and regulators in the US and Europe have expressed concerns about Apple’s ring-fenced App Store ecosystem and whether it is anti-competitive that the tech giant’s own-run store is the only way to get apps onto Apple devices, but Mr Cook warned of the dangers of forcing Apple to allow third-party apps onto their devices not from the App Store – a process known as “sideloading”.

The Apple boss said such a move could allow “data-hungry companies” to get around Apple’s privacy measures and “track users against their will”.

The iPhone maker has introduced a wide range of privacy-protecting tools in recent years, including features that stop apps from being able to track users around the internet and curb data collection.

Mr Cook also used his speech to warn against any efforts to weaken encryption by developing so-called “backdoors” to get around the technology and enable law enforcement to view messages when required.

Some child safety campaigners have argued that the increased use of end-to-end encryption places children at greater risk from online predators, who could use the technology to hide their activities from view.

But Mr Cook said there was no way of breaking encryption safely, and once access had been granted for some, bad actors would inevitably also gain access.

“We stand for encryption without backdoors, because we know once you install a backdoor anyone can use it,” he warned.

He said the technology giant regarded privacy as a “fundamental human right” and said the battle to protect it was “one of the essential fights of our time”.

