Universal strikes global deal to represent Elvis Presley’s song catalogue

Universal Music Publishing Group has struck an exclusive global deal with Authentic Brands Group (ABG), owner of Elvis Presley Enterprises, to represent the late singer’s song catalogue.

Presley, known to fans as The King, died aged 42 in 1977 following one of the most influential careers in popular music.

The new agreement, which excludes the UK, encompasses international hits including Can’t Help Falling In Love, A Little Less Conversation, Don’t Be Cruel, Jailhouse Rock, Love Me Tender and many more.

Elvis Presley rides a signature Harley Davidson motorbike (PA)

The deal builds upon the two companies’ existing relationship.

In November 2021, they inked an agreement to acquire and actively manage artist brands.

In addition to Presley, ABG’s portfolio also includes celebrity brands such as Marilyn Monroe and Muhammad Ali.

The new deal, the terms of which were not disclosed, comes ahead of the June release of director Baz Luhrmann’s biopic starring Tom Hanks and Austin Butler.

Marc Cimino, chief operating officer of UMPG, said: “Elvis Presley has had an unprecedented and lasting global impact on music and pop culture

Elvis is one of the best-selling and most influential artists of he 20th century (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“Jody Gerson and I, along with UMPG’s teams around the world, couldn’t be more excited and honoured to work with ABG in making sure that Elvis’ iconic legacy endures for generations to come.”

ABG president of entertainment, Marc Rosen, said: “2022 is shaping up to be a banner year for Elvis, highlighted by the highly-anticipated theatrical release this June of Elvis directed by Baz Luhrmann, as well as the debut of Netflix’s upcoming animated action series Agent King.

“We are honoured to work in partnership with UMPG as guardians of Elvis’ incomparable catalogue, bringing his music and cultural influence to audiences around the world.”