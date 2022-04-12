Hospitality chiefs call for in-depth probe into pandemic curbs ‘damage’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Hospitality chiefs call for in-depth probe into pandemic curbs ‘damage’

By Press Association
April 12 2022, 4.29pm
Chains secure the doors of a closed Fuller’s pub in London, during England’s third national lockdown (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Three hospitality industry veterans have called for a more in-depth probe into the “wide-reaching damage” caused by restrictions on the sector, claiming the Government’s draft Covid-19 inquiry does not go far enough.

Hugh Osmond, founder of Punch Taverns, Sacha Lord, founder of The Warehouse Project and Parklife festival, and Michael Kill, chief executive officer of the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) criticised the initial draft in a response to Government.

The Government confirmed the draft terms of its Covid-19 inquiry last week highlighting the areas it will investigate.

The draft says that its scope will cover the hospitality sector however the bosses warned that they do not believe it will provide sufficient focus on how a variety of pandemic restrictions impacted firms.

They have call also called for an “urgent interim report” assessing the economic impact of closing hospitality, claiming that a lengthy process as part of the full report could take too long to address industry concerns.

A pint glass (Ben Birchall/PA)
The trio said: “If complete closure of the industry becomes the expected response, the sector will become un-investable.

“The importance of the timing of such a report is crucial.

“If the Inquiry waits until the end of its process before producing a report, further waves of Covid may have hit, and it may already be too late for the sector to recover.”

The group also called for specific hospitality related policies, such as enforced table service, substantial meal requirements, Eat Out To Help Out and the 10pm curfew, to be assessed as part of the process.

They also argued that the inquiry should work towards producing a framework to assess whether future proposed restrictions are justifiable.

“To fail to address any of the industry-specific measures will mean that the collective impact of the rules which were being imposed in succession of each other and contemporaneously will not be properly represented or considered by the Inquiry,” the trio added.

