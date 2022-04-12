Cadbury World chocolatiers craft 40kg Easter egg equivalent to 889 bars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Cadbury World chocolatiers craft 40kg Easter egg equivalent to 889 bars

By Press Association
April 12 2022, 6.05pm
Chocolatier Dawn Jenks adds the finishing touches to the Easter-themed chocolate creation at Cadbury World (Jacob King/PA)
Chocolatier Dawn Jenks adds the finishing touches to the Easter-themed chocolate creation at Cadbury World (Jacob King/PA)

Two Cadbury World chocolatiers have designed a monster Easter egg to celebrate the holiday.

Dawn Jenks and Donna Oluban spent three days crafting the chocolate colossus which stands at 3ft tall and weighs in at 40kg.

The hand-crafted egg, which depicts a spring scene including rabbits, a fox and an owl, is approximate in weight to 889 standard bars of Cadbury Dairy Milk.

Visitors of Cadbury World in Bournville, just outside Birmingham city centre, can see the solid milk chocolate masterpiece throughout April.

Cadbury World chocolate Easter creation
Cadbury World chocolatiers Dawn Jenks and Donna Oluban create a large chocolate egg as they work on their Easter-themed chocolate creation (Jacob King/PA)

“Dawn and Donna are renowned for creating egg-cellent Easter chocolate creations, and they’ve definitely continued the tradition with this year’s masterpiece,” said Diane Mitchell, marketing manager at Cadbury World.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors to Cadbury World over Easter, and are very excited for all guests to see our cracking chocolate creation in person!”

