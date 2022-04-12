Johnny Depp ‘wanted to destroy’ Amber Heard, court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Johnny Depp ‘wanted to destroy’ Amber Heard, court hears

By Press Association
April 12 2022, 6.43pm
Actor Johnny Depp (Yui Mok/PA)
Johnny Depp was an “obsessed ex-husband hell-bent on revenge”, a court has heard, as the actor’s defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard got under way in the US state of Virginia.

Lawyers on behalf of the Aquaman actress said Mr Depp had sought to “destroy” her and that the situation was “disturbing, but not surprising”.

The actor, 58, is suing actress Heard, his former partner, for libel over a 2018 article she wrote in The Washington Post in which she discussed her experiences of domestic abuse.

Mr Depp’s lawyers say the article falsely implies Ms Heard, 35, was physically and sexually abused by him when they were married.

He says the accusations have made it difficult for him to get the sorts of roles he used to, and launched the 50 million dollar (£38.2 million) lawsuit in 2019.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp attending the premiere of Black Mass during the 59th BFI London Film Festival (Jonathan Brady/PA)
But Benjamin Rottenborn, representing Ms Heard, said the actor had brought the suit “rather than take responsibility for his own actions” and planned to turn the trial into a “soap opera”.

“Amber Heard never wanted to offer up to the public who Johnny Depp was, but that is going to come out,” he said, during his opening remarks.

“He wanted to make her life hard, he wanted to ruin her life.

“He wanted to destroy her.

“And that is what he did.

“I wish I could say that it’s surprising.

“It’s disturbing but not surprising.”

“He was an obsessed ex-husband, hellbent on revenge…as his career was in free-fall and her career was talking off.”

Mr Rottenborn continued: “It’s quite ironic that a piece that briefly discussed Amber moving on from Johnny Depp…is the vehicle that he used to keep her from moving on, rather than take responsibility for his own actions.”

Actress Amber Heard, alongside her sister Whitney Henriquez (Victoria Jones/PA)
Elaine Bredehoft, also representing Ms Heard, detailed a number of alleged abusive incidents triggered by “crushing” drug and alcohol problems.

These included a “drug binge” with his “good friend” Marilyn Manson and a “blackout” in Australia, which Ms Heard had previously described as a “three-day hostage situation”.

But Mr Depp’s lawyers argued that the allegations by Ms Heard were false and the actress was “preparing to give the performance of a lifetime” during the proceedings.

Camille Vasquez, representing Mr Depp, said the actor would “go to his grave knowing that whatever he does there will always be people who believe he abused a woman”.

“Ms Heard took on the role of a lifetime, she couldn’t back down,” she said.

“She has been living and breathing this lie for years now.

“She is preparing to give the performance of a lifetime in this trial.”

Scores of people, mostly fans of Mr Depp, crowded into the courtroom on Tuesday as the case was officially opened, where both actors are attending the trial in person and are due to give evidence.

Actor Johnny Depp inside the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court (Brendan Smialowski/AP)

Mr Depp wore a dark blue suit and black shirt with a cream tie, while Ms Heard wore a grey blazer and wore her hair in a low bun.

Ms Heard’s Washington Post article was titled “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath.

“That has to change.”

It did not mention Mr Depp by name.

The case is being brought in Virginia rather than in California, where the actors live, because The Washington Post’s online editions are published through servers located in Fairfax County.

Other high-profile celebrities are listed as witnesses in the trial, including actors James Franco and Paul Bettany, and Tesla founder Elon Musk.

